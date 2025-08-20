Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Local

Bulawayo records 500 teen pregnancies in 8 months

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo has recorded more than 500 teenage pregnancies since January, sparking renewed calls for stronger collaboration between churches and government institutions to tackle the growing crises of early pregnancies and drug abuse.

The statistics were revealed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube during the ordination of 52 bishops from the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) at the Bulawayo Large City Hall over the weekend.

"The future of our children is in danger," Ncube said. "The youngest mother is under 13 years of age. It is a tragedy to imagine someone so young becoming a mother. We must unite to fight this."

She urged faith-based organisations to play a greater role in promoting moral behaviour and supporting community interventions.

CCA president Rocky Moyo pledged the church's full commitment to working with government in combating teenage pregnancies, drug abuse and related social challenges.

"As a church, we are ready to join hands with the government to fight these scourges destroying our youth," he said. "We also appeal for support in running our programmes."

Concerns were also raised over the growing involvement of women in illicit drug networks, with some reportedly using food products such as cakes to distribute narcotics to minors.

Zanu-PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha commended the enduring partnership between the ruling party and religious groups, saying it was key in advancing Zimbabwe's development vision.

"The church can play a significant role in motivating the nation to achieve Vision 2030," he said.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Police, #Drugs, #Kwekwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF bigwigs accused of grabbing airport land

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Police destroy 53 drug bases in Kwekwe crackdown

37 mins ago | 13 Views

Bosso coach, keeper clash

41 mins ago | 42 Views

Teenager dies after 3-year ordeal of abuse in Chitungwiza

43 mins ago | 42 Views

Mark Ngwazi loses manager to Chief Hwenje

44 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe trials Czech fuel additive

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Harare to host 44,000 for Jehovah's Witnesses Convention

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Victoria Falls airport shatters passenger records

50 mins ago | 41 Views

Robbery gang arrested after tracking of AirPods and $10 phone

53 mins ago | 86 Views

7 injured in vehicle pile-up collision near ED Mnangagwa road

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe activists acquitted after year-long trial

55 mins ago | 25 Views

Employees in $1.5 million illegal forex transfers to UAE

56 mins ago | 51 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani to power Binga irrigations

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe turns to Japan for energy investments

1 hr ago | 10 Views

EMA orders halt of cement plant over violations

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man kills five villagers in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bitumen World forced to cut jobs

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Is Muswere a lying civil servant?

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Empowering youths through vocational training

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabweans will never be fooled into celebrating looters disguised as entrepreneurs

11 hrs ago | 385 Views

Stanbic Bank sponsored Stragglers Cricket week returns with 540 players

11 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man sentenced to community service for witchcraft accusations

11 hrs ago | 317 Views

Jilted lover remanded in custody for unlawful entry

11 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man Jailed for Threatening Father with Knife

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Tembeka Nicolas Ngcukaitobi, your legal reputation could be on the line!

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Best Side Hustles for Finance Bloggers: Try Forex Affiliate Marketing

13 hrs ago | 36 Views

MPS push for registration, uniforms for touts

15 hrs ago | 267 Views

Ken Sharpe blasts incompetent Harare council

15 hrs ago | 362 Views

RBZ restores RTGS system after technical fault

15 hrs ago | 169 Views

CBZ appoints Group Chief Risk Officer

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

Hwende cries foul over allowances

15 hrs ago | 304 Views

Masvingo by-election gets hot

16 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambudzi calls for celebration of Zimbabwe's 'zviganandas'

18 hrs ago | 521 Views

AMH workers go 9 months without pay

19 hrs ago | 487 Views

Justice Katiyo in fresh storm

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mohadi visits mass grave of 300 ZIPRA fighters in Angola

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

The horrors of Gukurahundi and complicity of World Bank and IMF

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

All set for Matebeleland South Agricultural show

21 hrs ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo community radio aspires for licence

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

US halts visa services for Zimbabwean nationals

22 hrs ago | 651 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor cleared of bribe allegations

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

South Africa is in serious trouble

23 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Farm manager convicted of stealing 500 bricks

20 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 334 Views

70 year old man rapes step-granddaughter (16)

20 Aug 2025 at 09:39hrs | 468 Views

23-year-old man rapes elderly woman (63)

20 Aug 2025 at 09:38hrs | 482 Views

SAPS seizes 40,000 litres of ethanol bound for Zimbabwe

20 Aug 2025 at 09:38hrs | 407 Views

ZRP faces rising corruption, public safety at risk

20 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 326 Views

Street vending ban could worsen economic hardship?

20 Aug 2025 at 09:37hrs | 176 Views

High Court rejects cattle thief's appeal

20 Aug 2025 at 09:36hrs | 221 Views