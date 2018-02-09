Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / National

David Mkandawire back on streets

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
FORMER AmaZulu and Warriors' strongman David Mkandawire has reportedly been spotted roaming the streets of Johannesburg in South Africa again barely two years after being taken off and apparently rehabilitated.

The former steely defender touched many hearts in 2016 after being spotted begging for food in the Kempton Park area and Warriors' striker Tendai Ndoro assisted him to get professional help.

He later acquired a Caf D coaching licence with the help of the South African Football Association (Safa) and the South African Football Players Union (SAFPU).

Late last year, Mkandawire told Chronicle Sport that he had upgraded himself by getting a Caf B licence.

"I want you to help me look for a club to coach back home. I hope to get a Caf A licence soon," Mkandawire said then in a brief interview.

However, the street demons seem to have revisited the former national team player, who also had stints in India and in the Absa Premiership where he played for Maritzburg and University of Pretoria.

"Someone needs to help Mkandawire; he is back on the streets here in South Africa. We just saw him near Royal Hotel in Nugget Street at the small park.

The state he is in is just terrible. Guys tried to talk to him, but he just does not seem to recognise anyone. It's bad," said a Zimbabwean in South Africa.

Efforts to contact Mkandawire yesterday were fruitless as his mobile number was not going through.

Blessing Gumiso, a former roving Highlanders' midfielder, also confirmed getting information that Mkandawire was back on the streets and expressed his sadness.

"I heard about it as well and just don't know how one can help," said Gumiso.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

Holiday accommodation available

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Mahatshula stand 700m2

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

House plans designer available

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2727 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2195 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4574 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10521 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2040 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3294 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3859 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1526 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4289 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3506 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

9 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 875 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days