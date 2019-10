PROPHECY: Prophet Chiza annoints Marvelous Nakamba

The Prophet said Marvelous NAKAMBA shall be very rich (5 years ago) & Zimbabwe shall see it. For sure Marvelous was signed @ fee of £11m. Becoming the first "2020 Young Zimbabwean" to play in the prestigious English Premier League after Peter Ndlovu & Benjani to be signed for such a fee.

NOTE: After this PROPHECY & prayer truly truly NAKAMBA has since played for 2 other European Big Top League Teams, before Aston Villa FC. He has played for the Netherlands FC Vitesse and Belgium Top club FC Brugge.We say congratulations to u Marvelous. May God continue to lift u up. U are now a Marvelous player indeed! We are proud of u as Zimbabwe soccer lovers. U are lifting our flag Higher. We continue praying for you.