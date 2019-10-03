PROPHECY: Prophet Chiza annoints Marvelous Nakamba

Sports / National

The Prophet said Marvelous NAKAMBA shall be very rich (5 years ago) & Zimbabwe shall see it. For sure Marvelous was signed @ fee of £11m. Becoming the first "2020 Young Zimbabwean" to play in the prestigious English Premier League after Peter Ndlovu & Benjani to be signed for such a fee. NOTE: After this PROPHECY & prayer truly truly NAKAMBA has since played for 2 other European Big Top League Teams, before Aston Villa FC. He has played for the Netherlands FC Vitesse and Belgium Top club FC Brugge.



We say congratulations to u Marvelous. May God continue to lift u up. U are now a Marvelous player indeed! We are proud of u as Zimbabwe soccer lovers. U are lifting our flag Higher. We continue praying for you.

Eagle Life Assembly leader, Dr Prophet Blessing Samuel Chiza anointed Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba in 2014 and told him that he is going to play in Europe.In a video that has surfaced on the internet Chiza is seen praying over Nakamba on 25 May 2014 and telling him that he is going to play for European teams so that people may see that God is there.The church posted the following message on their Facebook page recently:Watch the prophecy below: