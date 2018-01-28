Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Chisora snubs Bulawayo Bomber's challenge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck "Del Boy" Chisora says he is not interested in responding to last week's challenge by Elvis "The Bomber" Moyo, adding that he knows nothing about the World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight champion.

Moyo last week called out Chisora for a potentially explosive heavyweight bout in the country soon after defending his WBF title via a unanimous decision against the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kilola Lubika at the City Sports Centre on February 26.

The Bomber also castigated Del Boy for "not doing anything to help Zimbabwean boxing" and vowed to smash him to pieces.

"…If the fight happens, I will smash Dereck to pieces," Moyo, who weighed 123kg before the fight said.

"Dereck is Zimbabwean and I have to fight him but I don't know why he is not doing anything for the Zimbabwean community.

"I am a proud Zimbabwean champion and Zimbabwean fans love me. Zimbabwe is a beautiful country; I represent the country, not any region."

The 34-year-old Mbare-born Chisora, who recently announced that he was eyeing a big 12-round fight in the first quarter of 2018 to help get his career back on track is, however, not interested.

Asked for his response to Moyo's challenge Chisora told Standsport from his base in the UK that he did not know Moyo and was therefore not interested in commenting about his challenge.

"I'm really not interested to say anything about this guy. I do not know him, thanks," Chisora said.

Chisora, who has won 27 of his 35 fights, winning 19 by knockouts and suffering eight defeats in his professional career, is usually not one to turn away from a challenge unless he is genuinely not interested.

The former Churchill High School pupil held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles from 2010 to 2011, the European heavyweight title from 2013 to 2014, and has challenged once for the WBC heavyweight title in 2012.

Chisora recently told boxingnews24.com that he was aiming to bounce back in style after losing his last fight to European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel of Germany by a 12 round majority decision in Monte Carlo, Monaco last November.

The Zimbabwe-born boxer said he was also eager to avenge his split decision points defeat to WBC International heavyweight title holder Dillian Whyte in December 2016 and was confident of securing a rematch.

During his career Chisora has fought British boxing stars such as David Haye and Tyson Fury, as well as former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard

Comments

Barham green 3bedroomed

Looking for a plot to rent

Thorn grove house for sale

Accountant required

Thorngrove

2roomed with separate bathroom and toilet with five rooms extension box.

Riverside 5 acres plot

4rooms cowdray park new stands


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

King Nyamande Lobhengula II, Named

2 hrs ago | 935 Views

WATCH: Harare girls dancing dirty in public

2 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Aphrodisiac craze hits Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mutasa to rejoin Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Zimbabwe coup: Army generals feared for their lives

4 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Ndebele Chiefs to meet Chiwenga over Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance apologises for Chamisa $15bn lie

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mnagnagwa, Chiwenga panic over Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2290 Views

Renewed political will gives hope for economic revival

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Wife kills hubby, lover in act

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

RBZ call to move to productive loans bears fruit

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso legends back Madinda

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

The biggest beneficiaries of Zimbabwe coup

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwe in Davis Cup advantage

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zim, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe, UK ties improve, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

$253m for airports upgrade

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Illegal gold dealers under investigation

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Overhaul of Zimbabwe higher education system starts

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zim closer to power self-sufficiency

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe's $1,5bn package: The details

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Prices of basic commodities stabilise

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Give Zacc money to avoid bribes'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fake prophets use dwarf to con Bulawayo man of $7 000

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa must to stop political violence

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mixed reactions as Mnangagwa work ethics lie

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Ginimbi dangles $40,000 for Gombwe

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Magwegwe murder, the facts

5 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Wife catches hubby making love to another woman, kills them

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Joshua Nkomo statues to be erected in all cities

5 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Government committed to resolving Gukurahundi'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe, China seal 45 000t oranges export deal

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Madinda machine in the making

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe charms IMF

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Bulawayo wins Miss Tourism licence?

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to rejion Commonwealth

6 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Grace Mugabe, Mujuru in elections pact

6 hrs ago | 3097 Views

PDP raps Zanu PF over Mujuru attack

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mzimuni welcomes MRP

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mutsvangwa stop misleading us - Mnangagwa govt, not just G40, was also part of Mugabe era

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Whoever claims Mnangagwa wasn't involved in Gukurahundi is a denialist

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Women's Coalition gather

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnagagwa ally tell govt workers to change their attitude

17 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Mugabe backs Mujuru?

17 hrs ago | 4783 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

17 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days