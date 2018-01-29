Zimbabwe caused a major upset in Davis Cup Euro-Africa Group II tie

Sports / Other

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Davis Cup tennis doubles duo of Benjamin Lock and Takanyi Garanganga caused a major upset when they beat Turkey in two straight sets of the doubles despite being ranked lower to clinch the Euro-Africa Group II tie with a 3-0 win and progress to the next round.Zimbabwe beat Turkey doubles pair of Sarp Agabigan and Tuna Altuna ranked 170, 7-5 and 6-3 to clinch the tie.The decisive doubles match pitting Lock ranked 234 and Takanyi ranked 1 370 against Turkish doubles specialist duo of Agabigan and Altuna ranked 170 in the doubles was marred by rains which caused a huge delay with Zimbabwe leading the first set 7-5 and the second set tied at 2-2 with Zimbabwe leading 40-15 and serving.The doubles match resumed shortly after lunch at 1 425 and Zimbabwe took a 3-2 before dropping the next game as the visitors levelled at 3-all.Lock and partner Takanyi with the crowd behind them took the match to the visitors and seized a 4-3 lead before the set ended in controversial fashion as Turkish players protested against SA referee decision to award the winning point to Zimbabwe after the ball hit the foot of a Turkish player.After the doubles both captains Gwinyai Tongoona and Haluk Akkoun decided to forgo the dead rubber reverse singles and thereby denied Zimbabwe's younger fringe players Mark Chigaazira and Mehluli Sibanda a run and an opportunity to play at highest level in front of their fans.Zimbabwe yesterday took a 2-0 lead in the Euro-Africa Group II Davis Cup tie against Turkey, after top seed Lock and second seed Takanyi won both their singles matches at Harare Sports Club.Lock beat Turkey second seed Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 1- 6 and 6-3 to give Zimbabwe a 1-nil lead.Takanyi then beat Turkey's top seed Cem Ilkel 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets to give Zimbabwe a 2-nil advantage and in need of one more point from doubles to clinch the tie.