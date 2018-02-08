Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe-born ex-world heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora has been offered £80 000 by his former rival David Haye for an all-British clash with Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce on May 5.

Joyce (32) is aiming to move his career quickly on the back of turning pro following the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016, at which the Londoner lost out on a gold medal controversially in a final bout with Frenchman Tony Yoka.

Joyce is currently lined up to fight Rufolf Jozic on February 16 before another scheduled bout takes place in mid-March.

Should Chisora accept the offer on the table, that would mean Joyce would then move on to face Del Boy in a massive event on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haye, who manages Joyce, said: "I've offered Chisora £80 000 to fight in March against Joe and he straight-up said no - £80k to fight a two-fight novice.

"This was a couple of weeks back. I probably can rustle up a bit more on the undercard [of Haye's fight with Tony Bellew on May 5].

"Let's keep public pressure on Dereck to fight Joe Joyce on May 5, drive him mad. We need to force him to take this fight.

"Dereck Chisora is a well-seasoned campaigner. If he doesn't fight a 3-0 fighter, although he is an Olympic silver medallist, after coming off a loss then what else are his options."

Chisora has endured a chequered record over the last two years with a six-fight win-lose run of form. A loss to Kubrat Pulev in May 2016 was backed up by two-round KO of Drazan Janjanin four months later.

The 34-year-old then dropped a split decision to Dillian Whyte in one of the heavyweight fights of the year in December before bouncing back with a routine stoppage of Robert Filipovic at the Echo Arena in 2017.

Last time out, Chisora couldn't find a way past Agit Kabayel in a European title challenge and will potentially want to get back to winning ways – possibly even grab back-to-back victories – before he agrees to share the ring with Joyce.

Source - World Boxing News
