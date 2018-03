4 Horse Racing movies that you should watch

Sports / Other

by Staff Writer

Seabiscuit

Secretariat

Champions

The Black Stallion

Horse racing may be one of the oldest equestrian performance sports in the world, but it still remains quite popular and maintains a relatively huge following even in our modern world of today. With possibly one of the greatest horse racing events on the horizon, there's a lot of interest among pundits regarding the Aintree Grand National Tips in 2018 and there's no better way to get pumped up for it than to watch some great films based on the sport. Listed below are just a few of these movies that you will be hard-pressed not to enjoy.Based on the story of an underdog thoroughbred racehorse whom everyone overlooked and didn't give a chance, Seabiscuit's heart-warming story, cinematography and a stellar cast in what was arguably their best performances made it an instant hit with critics and audience alike. Nominated for a multitude of awards and winning a couple, it is a film that stands the test of time and will undoubtedly be enjoyable for those familiar and unfamiliar with horse racing alike. Secretariat is another biographical sports film which recounts the life of the titular thoroughbred racehorse and all those around him. As the first Triple Crown winner in over 20 years, his feats in this equestrian sport are as amazing as the trials and tribulations that he had to go through. For those interested in the history of one of the greatest racehorses of all time, this is the movie to watch.Nominated for the Golden Bear Awards in 1984, Champions recounts the story of one of the most famous jockeys of all time, Bob Champion. Despite being diagnosed with cancer in the late seventies, not only did he undergo treatment and operations, but he also recovered and claimed victory soon after at the famous Grand National.Based on a novel of the same name, the Black Stallion tells the story of a man who, after being shipwrecked on an island, befriends the titular horse. Little did both know what was ahead, and they become entangled in a race against two champions. It was an underdog story before the stereotype even existed, and despite its age is still a good film to watch. It is certainly a movie not to overlook by enthusiasts of the sport and moviegoers alike.While you certainly won't run out of options for movies about horse racing, these are the cream of the crop and are definitely worth a watch. With amazing performances, well-written scripts and excellent directorial skills, there's little more that can get the pulses racing for any horse racing fan.If you still crave for more, there are a lot more like 50 to 1, Dreamer, Let it Ride, Racing Stripes, and Casey's Shadow.