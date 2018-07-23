Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

by Agencies
52 mins ago | Views
Image: Pixabay.com
An athlete's body is his most prized possession. Taking care of it is his number one priority. That's why he'll do everything necessary to maintain his body in its prime form. This includes slowing down when needing to, especially when something hurts. Overdoing or not properly warming up before exercising may lead to an injury. This can range from muscle strains and sprains, tears of the ligaments which hold joints together, dislocated joints, tears of the tendons, and fractured bones.

To rehabilitate and recover from the injury, ultrasound is a useful and effective tool. Ultrasound is not only for monitoring a pregnancy and detecting birth defects but also for physical therapy of sports injuries.  

Here are the things that ultrasound can do for sports injuries:
  • Deep heating. This is the therapeutic process of increasing the tissue temperature to improve circulation in the specific area to treat. This may be done to tendons, muscles, and ligaments as well. Deep heating helps ease pain and speed up the healing process. This works effectively for shoulder pain, frozen shoulders, and painful joints. Not only that, but deep heating helps improve the elasticity of muscles and tendons, which means that it can help you perform different ranges of motion.

Deep heating is also useful for people who experience chronic pain or phantom pain because deep heating can improve tissue elasticity and blood circulation. Additionally, because of the warming effect, the painful area will gradually stop hurting.
  • Cavitation, on the other hand, is the therapeutic process of introducing a concentrated amount of energy into the area of the body to be treated. This process will cause gas bubbles to form around the tissues in the body.  What this will do is make the tissues expand and contract rapidly. This will help speed up cellular processes that are responsible for the body's regeneration.

What will your therapist do?

To begin, your therapist will apply a small amount of gel over a particular area of your body that needs physical therapy. He or she will move the transducer (head device) slowly around the area. He or she will use a circular motion and change the settings depending on the need. Don't worry, therapists know what they're doing as they control the depth and intensity of penetration of the ultrasound waves. You'll feel a warming and tingling sensation over the area that is being treated.  

If there is an open wound in the area that is going to be treated, your therapist will add a topical medication with the gel to help reduce swelling and prevent inflammation.

Precautions

Be aware that you are not allowed to use ultrasound for physical therapy over areas with loss of sensation, over a pacemaker and other metal implants, around the eyes and sex organs, and over fractured bones.

Check out a medical facility for a private ultrasound scan in London to speed up your recovery time so you can return to doing what you love sooner.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

For sale are bags

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Dresses on sale

Goat farming business

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Dresses on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

4 mins ago | 14 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

13 mins ago | 13 Views

How come women live longer than men?

14 mins ago | 15 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

16 mins ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

18 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

20 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

20 mins ago | 31 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

21 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

23 mins ago | 84 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

24 mins ago | 60 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

24 mins ago | 47 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

25 mins ago | 81 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

26 mins ago | 161 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

27 mins ago | 117 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

28 mins ago | 111 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

29 mins ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

29 mins ago | 39 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Modi donates ambulance

31 mins ago | 66 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

31 mins ago | 50 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

32 mins ago | 43 Views

Staying after being cheated on

34 mins ago | 44 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

35 mins ago | 17 Views

This is how you vote

37 mins ago | 24 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

37 mins ago | 18 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

39 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

45 mins ago | 96 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

45 mins ago | 72 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

46 mins ago | 54 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

47 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

48 mins ago | 33 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

49 mins ago | 23 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

49 mins ago | 66 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

51 mins ago | 56 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

52 mins ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe decides

53 mins ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

54 mins ago | 109 Views

After the votes are cast....

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

58 mins ago | 66 Views

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

59 mins ago | 127 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

60 mins ago | 109 Views

Zinara finance manager nails CEO in graft trial

1 hr ago | 54 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days