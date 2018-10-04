Latest News Editor's Choice


Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon announces 2018 final results ahead of their 50th anniversary campaign launch

by Two Oceans Marathon NPC
1 hr ago | Views

(South Africa, 5 October 2018) With just one month before entries open for the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, the OMTOM team has been given the green light to publish the results of the 2018 OMTOM Ultra Marathon, having received the final report from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

Following the mandatory testing by SAIDS, they have ratified their findings, allowing the event organisers to finalise the results. This positive move comes at a most exciting time, as the Two Oceans Marathon gets ready to celebrate a major milestone in the history of the event – the 50th anniversary of the world's most beautiful marathon.

Official top 10 Men:    
    
1. JUSTIN KEMBOI CHESIRE, Nedbank RC International (Kenya): 03:09:22    
2. LEBENYA NIKOKA, Nedbank RC International (Lesotho): 03:10:32    
3. DAVID GATEBE, HOT Running as Entsika Athletics Club: 03:11:13     
4. MELLY KENNEDY KIPTOO, Nedbank RC International (Kenya): 03:11:58    
5. BONGMUSA MTHEMBU, Arthur Ford AC: 03:12:09    
6. RAPHAEL SEGODI, Rocky Road Runners: 03:12:21    
7. LYNO MUCHENA, Maxed Elite International (Zimbabwe): 03:14:15    
8. MOEKETSI MOSUHLI, Nedbank RC International (Lesotho): 03:14:53    
9. MIKE FOKORONI, Nedbank RC International (Zimbabwe): 03:16:58    
10. JESSE GICHUHI, Nedbank RC International (Kenya): 03:17:29    

Official top 10 Females:    
    
1. GERDA STEYN, Nedbank RC: 03:39:32    
2. DOMINIKA STELMACH, Maxed Elite International (Poland): 03:41:57    
3. CHARNE BOSMAN, Nedbank RC: 03:45:22    
4. TANITH MAXWELL, Boxer Superstores AC: 03:49:49    
5. ANN ASHWORTH, Massmart AC: 03:50:35    
6. ALEXANDRA MOROZOVA, Maxed Elite International (Russia): 03:53:08    
7. LOVENESS MADZIVA, Nedbank RC International (Zimbabwe): 03:56:18    
8. YOLANDE MACLEAN, KPMG RC (CG):  03:57:55    
9. SELAM ABERE ALEBACHEW, Maxed Elite International (Ethiopia): 03:59:24    
10. NTOMBESINTU MFUNZI, Nedbank AC: 03:59:27    

Two Oceans Marathon NPC Board Chairperson, Dr. David Maralack, expressed his appreciation to the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport and acknowledged the great work being done in ensuring ethical standards are upheld within the sport.

"As a major event on the global running calendar, the Two Oceans Marathon remains committed to ensuring the integrity of the sport is upheld at all times. We are pleased to have finality on the 2018 results and look forward to an exciting year ahead as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Two Oceans Marathon," says Dr. Maralack.

For the final set of results please visit the Two Oceans Marathon website: www.twooceansmarathon.org.za

Entries for the 2019 Old Mutual Two Oceans 56km Ultra Marathon open on 1 November 2018, marking the beginning of a milestone year, with a multitude of activities planned to celebrate this historic occasion.

Source - Two Oceans Marathon NPC

