Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Sports / Other

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
EDWARD SIWELA'S 13-year-tenure in the Sport and Recreation Commission came to an end yesterday when Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Coventry dissolved his board.

The Minister wielded the axe on the sports regulatory body's commissioners, who still had a year of their tenure to go. It emerged that Coventry, who is away on International Olympic Committee business had directed her ministry through its permanent secretary Thokozile Chitepo to dissolve the Siwela board.

The other members of the board that has been shown the door include Siwela's deputy Lilian Mbayiwa, John Falkenburg, Keith Goddard, Clemence Mukwasi, Titus Zvomuya, Nicholas Vingirai and Joseph Mungwari.

Chitepo could not be reached for comment despite repeated efforts but sources close to the goings on at the Ministry indicated that Coventry was keen to have a new board that fits in with the government's vision in the Second Republic.

"It is true that the board was dissolved yesterday and it was the Minister's decision. The full reasons have not yet been availed but it could be in line with the new trajectory which government is putting in place where they also want people who will implement the Vision 2030,'' the sources said.

Siwela, a long serving member of the Sports Commission board had been in the institution's top policy making body since 2005. He rose to become the leader of the board following the death of then chairman Joseph James.

Siwela's sacking is likely to be welcomed by many neutrals and some associations amid genuine concerns that his board had long lost its plot as they sought to put their energies on personality clashes at the expense of sport in the country.

The dissolution of the board also comes nearly two months after a damning audit report raised the flag over the Sports Commission's capacity to continue as a going concern. While to his credit Siwela ensured that the Sports Commission continued to organise the national Youth Games even in adverse economic conditions, his lows far outweigh his highs, making his tenure at the helm of the regulatory body a failure.

For a man who prides himself as a corporate governance guru, with his failure to effectively supervise senior management at the Sports Commission, Siwela will walk away from the institution knowing he could have done better and set an example for all the associations under their wings.

The outgoing chairman and acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere are also subject of an investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged criminal abuse of office. The pair has separately appeared at the Harare magistrates court where their cases were remanded to October 19.

Muchechetere who has been acting director-general since April 2016 when Charles Nhemachena's tenure expired was an ex-officio member of the Siwela board. But those close to the goings-on at the Sports Commission have indicated that the board had become a two-man band with Siwela and his director-general running the show with the rest of the board reduced into rubber-stamping the bulk of the decisions. However, the arrest of the two principal figures at the Sports Commission on charges of abuse of office also threw the spotlight on the decision to use the regulatory body to launch a forensic audit into the affairs of Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Sports Commission have also been at loggerheads with Zifa over a number of issues, including accusations from the football controlling body that the SRC are part of a shadowy syndicate which has been trying to destabilise operations at the football controlling body. Muchechetere and Siwela have - in particular - been singled out by Zifa leaders for meddling in their internal affairs.

Muchechetere's arrest and appearance in court is expected to open the lid on problems rocking the sports regulatory body amid accusations he allegedly took advantage of his position to abuse the trust bestowed on him. He allegedly opened two bank accounts, which were parallel to those of the SRC accounts, where he received donated funds from foreign organisations amounting to $2 132 384.

Siwela's board also sat on a report that had declared Zifa insolvent and did not act to stem the association's debt from spiralling into over $7 million as the Deputy Sheriff became a regular visitor at the football mother body.

The Sports Commission's meddling in the Zimbabwe Rugby Union almost attracted an international ban by World Rugby while their interventions in ZC's affairs were also questioned.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land

Bulawayo stand forsale

Houses forsale

Gold mine for sale

Farm forsale

Farm forsale

Land to be developed

Properties


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

2 hrs ago | 4447 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 2498 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

3 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Man pulls father's member

3 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Majome eyes PG post

3 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

3 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

3 hrs ago | 4350 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

3 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

3 hrs ago | 1862 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 921 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

3 hrs ago | 610 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

3 hrs ago | 772 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

4 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

4 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

4 hrs ago | 544 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

4 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

4 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

4 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

4 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe passports to be processed within 4 weeks

4 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Bosso get their Prince

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Dr Mnangagwa to officiate at GZU graduation, while economy burns

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

EU slammed over biased Zimbabwe election report

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Cop arrested for shoplifting

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to undergo painful epoch'

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Musician's wife kills self over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Rapist father pours hot porridge on pregnant daughter

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Tsikamutanda dies after snake overpowers him during exorcism

4 hrs ago | 849 Views

Hands off wife's phone, court rules

4 hrs ago | 483 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days