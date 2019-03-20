Top online soccer betting tips_

Latest News Editor's Choice


Many betting sites offer their insights on which club is a crowd favorite and which is destined to win the season in every major-league soccer tournament. At present three of the biggest soccer leagues worldwide are simultaneously coming to an end. Naturally, the punters trying out their luck on betway online soccer betting are trying to make the most of what time (and money) they have left to place their bets. Betway offers one of the more secure environments for betting online, a reason it's a favorite among many.

So, without any further ado, let's go through some predictions for the 3 top football leagues; the Champions League, the English Premier League, and La Liga; and then discuss some football betting tips_ and tricks that are important for beginners and experts alike.

Champions League Predictions
The best teams from around Europe compete in this majestic competition to take home the title of the Champions. You can never be sure with this team as at any point any team can turn the game, but a calculated approach would be to bet on the number of goals which is estimated at 3 goals per game. But with Aguero, Ronaldo, Messi, and other champions on the field, you can be sure that the number increases.

Premier League Predictions
The biggest English football contest with 20 contestants takes the promotion and relegation approach to give the audience emotional yet spectacular matches. For a long time now the EPL dominance lies with the 'Big 6' clubs; Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham. So, like every year the 2019 season is no different, and bookmakers are flooded with bets on the Big 6.

La Liga Predictions
For this Spanish League, compare all odds between top clubs like FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and FC Sevilla and place your bets accordingly. Given the conditions, with Ronaldo's recent transfer to Juventus, things may be tough for the previously unbeatable Real Madrid. Currently, the odds are in the favor of FC Barcelona to win the La Liga.
Now let's go through some basic guidelines to follow for placing bets easily and successfully.

Tips_ and Tricks
1. Find a Good Bookmaker
Key to place bets successfully is finding a good bookie website which is popular to make sure your winnings are delivered to you. Several authentic bookmaker websites are available presently which allow users to win big like bet365, Betfair, and Betway.

2. Research First
Never place bets based on intuition, research the possibilities, all the transfers, and injuries of both the teams and bid accordingly. Say you bid on Manchester City and the odds are great but later find out their star player Sergio Aguero is injured the result is chaos.

3. Start Low
For beginners, don't jump into the big league directly. It is big for a reason, start by placing small and calculated bets and when you get a hang of it, move to the bigger leagues. It is not wise to assume you'll succeed as the odds are destined to be against you.

4. Acceptance
This is the most important part of betting, you may not always win, however, it was a risk you were willing to take. If you get returns on your wager great, if not, move on.

Source - Byo24News

