Anthony Joshua loses his World titles following shock defeat

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago | Views
The Madison Square Garden's contest was meant to be the first fight on American soil for Joshua and a way of pushing his brand further on the bigger stage. This would also likely set up the blockbuster clash with American champion Deontay Wilder, which was without a doubt the biggest fight that could have been made in the sport. This super fight has now been derailed following the shock defeat of Joshua.

Joshua went into the recent contest as the overwhelming favourite and was heavily supported with punters using the promo code Genting casino. Ruiz had also stepped in for the banned Miller on short notice. Joshua the former Olympic Gold medallist brought into the fight an unbeaten professional record of 22 wins, with 21 of them via knockout. This included a number of impressive victories against Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko and Carlos Takem. Also, against Joseph Parker, who is the only fighter to defeat Ruiz to date in the professional ranks.

Andy Ruiz himself brought in a very impressive record, so it was a little surprising he was such a large underdog. He was a very seasoned amateur with a record of 105-5, which includes him winning two Mexican National Junior Olympics gold medals. Ruiz entered the recent contest on the back of four victories in succession, including against the likes of Kevin Johnson and Alexander Dimitrenko. The latter RTD victory all but set up him for a world title tilt. Prior to these victories he suffered his only defeat of his career against the previously mentioned Joseph Parker, via majority decision.

The fight itself looked to be going to plan as Joshua dropped Ruiz early in the fight, which was the first time in his career he had hit the canvas. However, following this it was a completely different fight as Joshua clearly failed to recover following the first knockout. Ruiz finished the fight with four knockdowns, including dropping Joshua twice in the seventh round. This meant Ruiz became the new IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO heavyweight champion of the world. This victory will also likely go down as one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.



So what is next? As expected there was a rematch clause in place, which has now been triggered by the Joshua team. The fight is now likely to take place in either November or December later this year and back on home soil. Ruiz will now also be pushing for a bumper deal following his impressive success.

Source - Byo24News

