Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

by Agencies
29 secs ago | Views
Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

Zimnat today announced the social media winners of an all-expenses paid trip to Capetown to participate in the Sanlam Marathon on September 15 and briefed the winners, Tariro Makanga and Lilian Choruwa, on what to expect in Capetown.

Tariro and Lilian both live in Harare. Tariro, who lives in Highlands, is a broadcast journalist with a private media company,  while Lilian, who lives in Borrowdale Brooke, works for a legal firm as a conveyancer.

The marathon, which is the only Gold status marathon on the African continent, every year attracts 23 international running clubs and more than 15 000 runners, including some world class athletes.

Zimnat decided to give two social media followers the experience of a lifetime by running a competition on its social media platforms for the all-expenses paid trip to Capetown to participate in the marathon.

Entrants to the competition could either tag a Zimnat social media page with a video or picture of how they would get ready for a marathon with a partner or a friend or else tag Zimnat in a posted video of them sharing a story about someone who helped them on their life's journey.

This was in line with the theme of the marathon, which is Life Is A Marathon, You can't do it alone. The winning entry was the one with the most likes.

The competition attracted an overwhelming number of submissions. A total of 55 000 people were reached, with 4 231 engagements, 914 likes and 612 comments in just one week.

Tariro managed to secure the tickets for herself and Lilian with 327 likes.  Zimnat is sending them both to Capetown so that they encourage and motivate each other as they take on the 10km race.

Zimnat Group Marketing Executive Angela Mpala took the winners through what they had won and the activities awaiting them in Capetown, during a handover ceremony at Zimnat House in Harare today.

They are set to depart on September 14 on a direct flight to Capetown, where they will experience world class service at the Radisson RED, the 4,5 Star hotel where they will reside and dine for the duration of their stay.

The pair will run the marathon the following day, after which they will be taken on a sightseeing tour of Capetown. They will travel back to Zimbabwe the next day, September 16.

They could hardly contain their excitement at the handover ceremony.

"We are excited. We have been running marathons for years and are glad it has reaped rewards. This win coincides with Lilian's birthday, which makes it an especially welcome celebration. We are proud to be associated with Zimnat," Tariro said.

Zimnat is also sending to Capetown two staff members, who won the trip in a separate promotion for staff.

Zimnat Group CEO Mustafa Sachak said he was pleased with the huge response to the promotion.

 "With this promotion we have managed to cover our most important stakeholders, who are our clients and our staff. In line with our purpose of making life better, we always want to promote health and wellness. We are pleased with the overwhelming response we have received," he said.

Ms Mpala said those who wanted to stay updated on the winners' journey and share their travels, experiences and stay in Capetown could do so by visiting Zimnat's social media pages.

Zimnat is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent. It offers businesses and individuals a variety of products, including motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

20 mins ago | 716 Views

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

52 mins ago | 675 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

2 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

2 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

3 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4267 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 8302 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

6 hrs ago | 2816 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3262 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

7 hrs ago | 2294 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

7 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

7 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

7 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

7 hrs ago | 2046 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

7 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

7 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

7 hrs ago | 667 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

7 hrs ago | 424 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

7 hrs ago | 345 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Carnage in Warriors

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

7 hrs ago | 581 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

7 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

7 hrs ago | 861 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

7 hrs ago | 564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days