Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon

by Agencies
13 Sep 2019 at 13:04hrs | Views
Tariro and Lillian celebrating a successful day at the gym
Tariro Makanga and Lilian Choruwa, who won from Zimnat an all-expenses paid trip to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, are expected to arrive in Cape Town tomorrow (Saturday) to participate in the 10km run on Sunday.

The two young women, who have been nicknamed maZimnat by their gym colleagues, have been training for the Cape Town event ever since being announced winners of the competition on August 28. They have both participated in marathons before

The Sanlam Capetown Marathon each year attracts more than 23 international running clubs and more than 15 000 runners. Being the only Gold status marathon on the African continent, it attracts some world class athletes.

Tariro won the all-expenses-paid trip to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for herself and Lilian in a social media competition organised by Zimnat, which is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution in Africa.


Tariro's Facebook post

Entrants in the #LifeIsAMarathon competition were required to either tag a Zimnat social media page with a video or picture of how with a partner or friend they would get ready for a marathon or else tag Zimnat in a posted video of them sharing a story about someone who helped them on their life's journey.

The winners were determined by the number of likes their entry received. Tariro won the competition with 327 likes.

A dinner will be held for the two young women in Cape Town tomorrow (Saturday) on the eve of their run, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning.  After completing the race, they will be taken on a site seeing expedition of the scenic Cape Town and surrounding attractions.

In a Facebook post Tariro celebrated their win and expressed the pair's determination to train for the event.

 "We toast to Zimnat Cape Town Sanlam Marathon. Our gym buddies are calling us maZimnat. Training begins," she posted

Zimnat Group chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak wished Tariro and Lilian well in their race.

"Zimnat's purpose is to make life better and this also entails physical well-being. We are glad we could provide the ladies with a new challenge. We wish them luck in their race and we hope they enjoy their stay in Cape Town," he said.

Zimnat offers businesses and individuals a variety of products, including motor insurance, home insurance, life assurance, travel insurance, funeral cover, health and accident insurance, pension schemes, unit trusts and private wealth management.

Updates on MaZimnat's trip to Cape Town will be posted on Zimnat's social media pages, enabling their friends and well-wishers to share their experiences in Cape Town by going to https://www.facebook.com/Zimnat/, https://twitter.com/zimnatofficial, https://zw.linkedin.com/company/zimnat,
or https://www.instagram.com/zimnatofficial/ or subscribing to the Zimnat Official YouTube channel.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 1034 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4137 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 385 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 447 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

8 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

8 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

'18 people living in one room'

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

8 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

16 hrs ago | 5712 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4366 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4790 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1634 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 774 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days