MaZimnat ready to take on Cape Town marathon
13 Sep 2019 at 13:04hrs | Views
Tariro and Lillian celebrating a successful day at the gym
Tariro Makanga and Lilian Choruwa, who won from Zimnat an all-expenses paid trip to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, are expected to arrive in Cape Town tomorrow (Saturday) to participate in the 10km run on Sunday.
The two young women, who have been nicknamed maZimnat by their gym colleagues, have been training for the Cape Town event ever since being announced winners of the competition on August 28. They have both participated in marathons before
The Sanlam Capetown Marathon each year attracts more than 23 international running clubs and more than 15 000 runners. Being the only Gold status marathon on the African continent, it attracts some world class athletes.
Tariro won the all-expenses-paid trip to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for herself and Lilian in a social media competition organised by Zimnat, which is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution in Africa.
Tariro's Facebook post
Entrants in the #LifeIsAMarathon competition were required to either tag a Zimnat social media page with a video or picture of how with a partner or friend they would get ready for a marathon or else tag Zimnat in a posted video of them sharing a story about someone who helped them on their life's journey.
The winners were determined by the number of likes their entry received. Tariro won the competition with 327 likes.
A dinner will be held for the two young women in Cape Town tomorrow (Saturday) on the eve of their run, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday morning. After completing the race, they will be taken on a site seeing expedition of the scenic Cape Town and surrounding attractions.
In a Facebook post Tariro celebrated their win and expressed the pair's determination to train for the event.
"We toast to Zimnat Cape Town Sanlam Marathon. Our gym buddies are calling us maZimnat. Training begins," she posted
Zimnat Group chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak wished Tariro and Lilian well in their race.
"Zimnat's purpose is to make life better and this also entails physical well-being. We are glad we could provide the ladies with a new challenge. We wish them luck in their race and we hope they enjoy their stay in Cape Town," he said.
