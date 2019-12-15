Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

by Collen Maenda - Harare
38 secs ago | Views
ZRP Strikers Darts Team seated with H.D.A Committee members standing
The Harare Darts Association league championship season curtain came down last week. This was barely fourteen days after another triumph in the Jewel Cup and it comes in the heels of another triumph in the coveted Mr. and Ms. Harare cup. The sterling performance by the youthful side has seen it sweeping almost everything that was on offer.

Strikers darts club formed in 2012 and consisting of entirely men and women of the uniform have seen it all in the darts circles. The team has been together ever since and has enjoyed injection of new blood occasionally and has never looked back. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 the team enjoyed second place finishes outlining their intent clearly. The police sponsored darts outfit has never looked back from then on.

In 2019 the team kicked off their campaign in style and ended the first period without a loss. Perennial rivals Flying Eagles and Railton huffed and puffed as Strikers made no prisoners collecting maximum points with a huge score line as a cherry on top. The team boosts of sharp shooters  in the form of Felix Mauye a SARPCCO champion,Kudakwashe Tore,Godfrey Tore, Ignatius Hodzi,Wisdom Chimanga,Silas Marangwanda,Isaac Muteyo,and current reigning Mr. Harare champion and Harare Darts Association league best player. The team is under the tutelage of Collen 'boydo' Maenda who has seen it all in the darts field. The team's performance showed in all the tournaments that the team and players participated. The resurgence of the darts outfit is attributed to discipline and focus from day one.

Strikers has all the Champions of the league in the team with four of its players occupying the top four places. The best player for 2019 darts season in the Harare Darts league was none other than Daniel Mavhura who amassed 115 singles from a possible 124 an incredible feat indeed. The fight for the best player was among Strikers darts club players throughout the year. As to prove it, his scooping of the top gong was not a fluke, Daniel Mavhura went on to scoop the Mr. Harare trophy leaving everyone in his wake.

As if that was not enough Strikers darts club are the holders of the Jewel Cup trophy for the second time in a row. Strikers have literally all the trophies in the Harare Darts Association league for 2019.What a performance!!

For the second time in a row the darts outfit has booked the first slot in the Champions of Champions to be held in the first quarter of 2020 in Munyati power station. Last year the team had a good run and got bronze for their first appearance.




Source - Collen Maenda - Harare

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mbeki is pushing MDC to join Mnangagwa in POLAD - no reforms will be implemented

6 mins ago | 22 Views

Police to arrest bar tenders selling booze to drunk patrons

13 mins ago | 48 Views

Armed robbers hit Zim bound Intercape bus

31 mins ago | 239 Views

Nelson Chamisa is a capital requirement for National Dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Zimbabwe passport fees have not gone up

3 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Marry will not survive prison: Another Epstein case; ZACC will have blood on their hands

5 hrs ago | 5662 Views

Businessman dies at Munhumutapa offices

5 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Heavily armed security state agents raid Paul Siwela's home again

6 hrs ago | 4296 Views

The dilemma of the Women's Movement and Marry Chiwenga case

6 hrs ago | 3894 Views

The rise of online sports betting in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mashonaland Central records an increase in rape cases

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

PHOTOS: Thabo Mbeki meets Madhuku; Thokozani Khupe

7 hrs ago | 3495 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's advisor blasts government

8 hrs ago | 4757 Views

Mary Chiwenga's controversy - Winky D prophecy fulfilled?

8 hrs ago | 5863 Views

Malema refuses to support Kasukuwere campaign

8 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces life imprisonment

9 hrs ago | 4479 Views

Nelson Chamisa speaks after meeting Thabo Mbeki

10 hrs ago | 8713 Views

Madlela, Soneni to tie the knot

10 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Treasury adjusts Zupco rates

10 hrs ago | 4005 Views

Bulawayo residents up in arms over mealie meal shortage in shops

10 hrs ago | 1911 Views

BCC interrupts water supplies to Eastern suburbs

10 hrs ago | 833 Views

ZANU PF searching for Ndebele interpreter?

11 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 51 ZDF officers

12 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Marry Chiwenga faces more charges

12 hrs ago | 4147 Views

Over 200 diasporans apply for passports

12 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Man in court for indecently assault

12 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Chamisa warned against repeating what Tsvangirai did

12 hrs ago | 4668 Views

Sithembiso Nyoni hails business people for taking part in Zanu PF conference

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

12 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Man tries to kill colleague at drinking spot

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Energy challenges sinking Zimbabwe's economy

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Warn' is President Mnangagwa's Word of the Year.

12 hrs ago | 1112 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's son buys range rover for Pokello Nare

24 hrs ago | 25197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days