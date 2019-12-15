ZRP strikers bag Harare darts league championship 2019

Sports / Other

by Collen Maenda - Harare

The Harare Darts Association league championship season curtain came down last week. This was barely fourteen days after another triumph in the Jewel Cup and it comes in the heels of another triumph in the coveted Mr. and Ms. Harare cup. The sterling performance by the youthful side has seen it sweeping almost everything that was on offer.Strikers darts club formed in 2012 and consisting of entirely men and women of the uniform have seen it all in the darts circles. The team has been together ever since and has enjoyed injection of new blood occasionally and has never looked back. In 2016, 2017 and 2018 the team enjoyed second place finishes outlining their intent clearly. The police sponsored darts outfit has never looked back from then on.In 2019 the team kicked off their campaign in style and ended the first period without a loss. Perennial rivals Flying Eagles and Railton huffed and puffed as Strikers made no prisoners collecting maximum points with a huge score line as a cherry on top. The team boosts of sharp shooters in the form of Felix Mauye a SARPCCO champion,Kudakwashe Tore,Godfrey Tore, Ignatius Hodzi,Wisdom Chimanga,Silas Marangwanda,Isaac Muteyo,and current reigning Mr. Harare champion and Harare Darts Association league best player. The team is under the tutelage of Collen 'boydo' Maenda who has seen it all in the darts field. The team's performance showed in all the tournaments that the team and players participated. The resurgence of the darts outfit is attributed to discipline and focus from day one.Strikers has all the Champions of the league in the team with four of its players occupying the top four places. The best player for 2019 darts season in the Harare Darts league was none other than Daniel Mavhura who amassed 115 singles from a possible 124 an incredible feat indeed. The fight for the best player was among Strikers darts club players throughout the year. As to prove it, his scooping of the top gong was not a fluke, Daniel Mavhura went on to scoop the Mr. Harare trophy leaving everyone in his wake.As if that was not enough Strikers darts club are the holders of the Jewel Cup trophy for the second time in a row. Strikers have literally all the trophies in the Harare Darts Association league for 2019.What a performance!!For the second time in a row the darts outfit has booked the first slot in the Champions of Champions to be held in the first quarter of 2020 in Munyati power station. Last year the team had a good run and got bronze for their first appearance.