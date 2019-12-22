Sport can drive tourism: SRC

Sports / Other

by Ashley Kondo

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has urged sporting disciplines in Zimbabwe to emulate the Victoria Falls Boxing Academy which yesterday successfully hosted a Five Nations Boxing Tournament in one of the world tourists' destination of choice, Victoria Falls.The call was made, by SRC Matabeleland North Coordinator, Newman Masuku, while addressing the media during a press briefing ahead of the tournament which was held last night.He underscored that sports could be powerful tool to promote tourism."We are excited having this kind of an event. It promotes not only boxing. It promotes a lot of things, tourism, friendship, networking and business,""We hope the event will develop from a regional to an international event that would boost tourism and business in the country," Masuku said.Zimbabwe's highly decorated boxer and world champion, Charles Manyuchi, was the guest of honour.The tournament featured young upcoming and established regional boxers from Zambia, Malawi, Botswana and Zimbabwe after Namibia failed to make it due to logistical challenges.Manyuchi implored sporting authorities in Zimbabwe to devise mechanisms that motivate and expose local sportsmen and women to the international sporting arena."I think in Zimbabwe there is a lot of talent, but we don't have the support, financial support."Even to motivate a boxer, once you win there is no motivation, but for me to be here, to be a champion, it today it was because of the ZBF and SRC they supported me with the national awards for three years." said Manyuchi.