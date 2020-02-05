Latest News Editor's Choice


Strikers clean sweep - Champions of Champions Darts Tournament

by Maenda Collen, Harare
Strikers Darts team with N.D.A.Z President Mr. Meynard Moyo in Munyati Power station
The Strikers darts team story is one piece that has all the ingredients of success that can be equated to such stories in the sporting world. The year 2019 will go down in darts history as one of the finest moments of Strikers darts team in all competitions. After going for 22 games unbeaten in the Harare darts league in all competitions, the team did not relent in its effort to reel in the big one, Champions of Champions trophy.

From day one Strikers were on top of the log till the end of the season. Only the Strikers players were contending for the best player of the season spot. It was an intense race between Mavhura ‘snakebite' Daniel and Tore ‘prophet' Kudakwashe with the other guys not far off being separated by only a few points. As the year drew to an end it was not surprising that Strikers darts players faced each other in the Mr. Harare cup final. This performance was not a fluke as the team carried the superb performance to the Champions of Champions darts tournament.

The 2019 edition of the Champions of Champions darts tournament was hoisted at Munyati power station on the 1st day of February 2020 with thirteen teams taking part. All provinces were represented with the exception of Manicaland which failed to send a team. Teams played in groups of three, with two top teams progressing to the quarterfinals.
 
ZRP Gweru, ZRP Buchwa and Rujeko were out of sorts to stop the Strikers train as it steam-rolled past all the teams in their group D clash. In the quarterfinals, Strikers met Archers of Bulawayo and it had no answer to the Strikers resurgence. Strikers team comprising of Tore Kudakwashe, Mavhura Daniel, Chipuriro Silvester, Chisvo Oweback, Tore Godfrey and Mauye Felix were unstoppable.

In the semifinals, Strikers met their counterparts Railton darts who had a fine run in the group stages and had managed to triumph in all their games. The teams had met in the Harare darts league and each had managed to scrap a win at home. The teams also met during preparations in a top four-team tournament and Railton had prevailed. The semifinals meeting invoked feelings that the team that loose the semifinal berth lose the bragging rights for the rest of the season. Despite the intensity of the game, Railton missed the plot altogether as Strikers team went in with everything hook, line and sinker. Railton succumbed to the Strikers hammering in the third column and tried to mount a spirited comeback but Strikers could not let go, defeating their counterparts (23-13) to march into the finals for the first time in two appearances.

The finals pitted teams of the same group as ZRP Gweru dismissed ZRP Hillside in the other semifinals to meet ZRP Strikers. It was a clash of the police teams. The teams had met earlier on in the group stages and ZRP Gweru had no answer to Strikers hard-hitting men. The writing was on the walls for Strikers and it was a walk in the park as ZRP Gweru was dismantled and could not stand the Strikers march. Strikers triumphed (19-12) clinching the Champions of Champions trophy for the first time. Strikers won a trophy, medals and prize money.

The President for National Darts Association of Zimbabwe Mr Meynard Moyo lamented the absence of sponsors in darts in the country. For the umpteenth time no corporate hand could be seen. Unlike in other countries, darts has risen to equate other sports codes earning recognition, sponsorship and livelihood for the players. An aggressive approach is needed to lure corporate entities to sponsor darts at the local and national level.


Source - Maenda Collen, Harare

