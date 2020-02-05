Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Pensions and Provident Fund Bill, to be presented to Parliament before June, will allow pension funds to invest 20% of their assets offshore as the industry pushes for protection against recurrent inflation.

During an inaugural insurance and pensions industry breakfast meeting yesterday, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube (pictured) said Parliament would receive the Pensions and Provident Fund Bill, the Insurance Act and the amendments of the Insurance Commission Act soon.

"In the first half of the year, all three Bills will come before Parliament . . . It is going to be contained in one of the Bills (Pensions and Provident) that eventually what we are saying is that for now we are transacting in the domestic currency, but we're allowing a window into foreign-denominated investment assets," he said.

"The ministry is seized with legal reforms targeted at the legislation governing insurance and pensions. I understand the Bills took long at drafting stage"
He said this window was one way of dealing with the inflationary environment and encouraged the industry to come up with products that were long term in terms of inflation.

"For me, it should not be about ‘let us invest in US dollars', it should be about diversification of your portfolio through foreign currency exposure or acquisition of foreign assets," Ncube said.

With inflationary pressure eroding assets, the pension funds are seeking for protection against the current climate by turning mainly to properties and equities.

However, of late, pension funds have been pushing to invest into the offshore market to allow them to access foreign currency and prevent the continued loss in asset value.

Some of the offshore investments being discussed includes the Afreximbank's Depositary Receipts, financial instruments for the equities market that offer investors on the continent a chance to get shares into the bank.

As at September 2019, the pension industry had an asset base of ZWL$9,45 billion.

Zimbabwe Insurance and Pensions Apex Council chairperson, Tassius Chigariro said when Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 was announced, they thought they were protected, but later realised that they were not, which is why they needed access to foreign currency.

"Even though we all want our local currency, we understand the benefits of our own local currency, we must support it until it stabilises, we are committed to supporting it, but we are also not oblivious to the fact that even a 90-year-old in Guruve, still thinks in US dollar terms. We do not believe we must fight the thinking with directives," he said.

"The greatest fear of our industry is that the informal market, which is growing at incredible speed, will completely dollarise, while the financial institutions that we so need to help recovery of our nation, are formally de-dollarised, but completely taken out of the financial system. We are your joint partner in attracting FDI (foreign direct investment), please honourable minister (Ncube) do not watch us dying."



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

15 mins ago | 86 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

16 mins ago | 32 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

18 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

29 mins ago | 130 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

30 mins ago | 89 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

34 mins ago | 73 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

46 mins ago | 303 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

51 mins ago | 183 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

52 mins ago | 340 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

52 mins ago | 167 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

1 hr ago | 627 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

1 hr ago | 365 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 170 Views

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

9 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

10 hrs ago | 667 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days