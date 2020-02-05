Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Embassy of India in conjunction with the Higher Education ministry will host a Study in Gujarat roadshow on February 20, to promote the State as an education hub.

India's Minister of State for Education Vibhavariben Dave will lead the roadshow where 15 top universities from Gujarat will take part.

Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rungsung Masakui, said the roadshow will help prospective students access information on educational opportunities in that country.

"The roadshow will provide a glimpse of the thriving education sector in Gujarat and enable interested candidates to get first-hand understanding of the rich resources of the State in order to pursue higher education," he said.

Representatives of other universities will also exhibit at the event.

He said the Indian officials will meet government representatives, visit schools and universities to apprise them on learning in Gujarat and seek possible areas of collaboration.

Gujarat has been successful in establishing an identity as a leading educational hub in India.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

4 mins ago | 19 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

18 mins ago | 64 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

19 mins ago | 50 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

23 mins ago | 46 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

35 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

40 mins ago | 138 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

41 mins ago | 244 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

41 mins ago | 119 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

53 mins ago | 255 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

53 mins ago | 497 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

58 mins ago | 224 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

59 mins ago | 310 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

59 mins ago | 185 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 142 Views

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 944 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 517 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

9 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 947 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3816 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 564 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

10 hrs ago | 658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days