Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

20 Ugandan nationals deported from Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Court in Zimbabwe has ordered the deportation of 20 Ugandan nationals over illegal entry while en-route to South Africa.
 
The Ugandans including a five-year-old were arrested along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road in Zimbabwe's second-largest city by Zimbabwe police as reported by CITE, a news outlet.  

Arrested on Saturday, they were Monday arraigned before the Bulawayo Provincial magistrates court judge Tinashe Tashaya who sentenced them to 3 months imprisonment wholly suspended on condition that they do not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

This means they do not serve the sentence but face deportation and if they commit the same offence in Zimbabwe within the next five years, the suspended sentence is activated.

The Ugandans to be deported as ordered by court are Thomson Barisigara, Martin Katerega, Elizabeth Kisembo , Abdul Katumba, Habiibu Kiggundu, Hamuza Asiimwe, Hassan Kagaba, Rasul Dalausi and George Willy Ochom.  

Others are; Shafic Senyange, Umar Kasango, Adam Kagaba, Peninah Nakitende, Gaddafi Magezi, Alex Kiganda, Ramazan Masereka, Sulaiman Mugerwa and Peter Opio. Muzimba Solomon Ssemakula and Kato Derrick Kimera are also on the list of the Ugandans arrested. The judge ordered that the Ugandans be deported.  

"This court takes cognizance of the people in transit particularly here in Africa. As the court, we endeavour to protect all persons in transit," said the judge Tashaya.

The legal representative of the Ugandans Jabulani Mhlanga and Ngobani Sithole of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) pleaded with court not to hand them custodial sentence saying the Ugandans had adhered to the legal requirements but were defrauded by a person who was trying to get them to South Africa through Zimbabwe.  

"These nationals cannot get custodial sentence because they are first offenders, and they have used up almost all their coffers as they have been on the road for the past 10 days," Sithole told court.

 
He also told court to take into consideration the fact that the group of Ugandans has women, an expectant woman and a minor. The Ugandans were nabbed when a whistleblower reported to police that they didn't have travel documents. Their passports were not stamped by immigration in Zimbabwe, an indication that they didn't pass through the proper channels.

Source - URN

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cartels are untouchable, says Prosecutor-General

12 mins ago | 63 Views

'RELOAD will break vicious cycle of disputed elections' said MDC - rubbish, it is time for plan B

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Prosecutor-General confirms State capture by cartels

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa street name change shocks Kwekwe city fathers

26 mins ago | 112 Views

Kwekwe to name street after Tsvangirai

27 mins ago | 75 Views

Mutambara's Zimsec prognosis will hurt the poor

31 mins ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring Mbeki's phone calls'

44 mins ago | 279 Views

Chamisa rules out GNU

48 mins ago | 168 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo questions Chiwenga's wealth

49 mins ago | 316 Views

Hundreds marooned in Binga as heavy rains persist

49 mins ago | 155 Views

Chamisa suspends MDC Masvingo provincial executive

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Woman burns down ‘cheating' husband's car

1 hr ago | 602 Views

Chamisa dates Midlands

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Post-Mugabe confusion unfathomable

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Bunking civil servants to lose salaries

1 hr ago | 353 Views

New research examines Mnangagwa's promises

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Chirundu Border Post to operate 24 hours

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Lafarge chief executive leaves Zimbabwe operations

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Indian embassy to host education fair in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chinese miner in human rights abuse storm

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Court rules in favour of small-scale miners

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe pension funds to invest offshore

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mental exam request for man who refused to pay for petrol

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Victoria Falls mayor granted $1 500 bail

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Businessman loses more property over debt

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa calls for removal of sanctions at AU Assembly

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Minister Modi stops competitors from selling roller meal at inflated price

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zacc, NPA claims to be fighting cartels

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

AK-47 shots fired as gang raids Bulawayo home

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bulawayo Bomber for prepares for maiden Germany fight

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zupco bus, 2 kombis and a Honda Fit in fatal collision

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kuda Tagwirei is Zimbabwe's de-facto Finance Minister, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

Makorokozas arrests top 2 500

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Footprints give away cable thieves

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nurse syndicate channel ARVs to black market

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Two chiefs arrested over misuse of national flag

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bus hits cattle, 51 injured

9 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Heavy rains to pound Bulawayo, Matebeleland South today

9 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Zanu-PF SA on mobilisation drive

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

US$-RTGS court ruling challenged

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Chamisa's security guard slaps ZBC cameraman

9 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Throwback: Tsvangirai's open zip, open mouth and shut mind

10 hrs ago | 953 Views

Jonathan Moyo goes for broke to force his way into MDC

10 hrs ago | 3854 Views

Tsvangirai to be posthumously honoured in the UK

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zanu-PF's game of fools to deceive the downtrodden

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Old guard, Zimbabwe military in firm control

10 hrs ago | 664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days