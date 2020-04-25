Sports / Other
Zimbabwe's famous athletes
Zimbabwe were successfully represented by extremely talented athletes in numerous popular sports over the course of history. Zimbabwean residents are proud of the people who have made them happy so many times in the past representing the country in the Olympics. Without further ado, let's see who the country's precious gems in the world of sports are.
Stephen Muzhingi
We will begin with an ultramarathon runner who won the prestigious Comrades Marathon (89 kilometres) in South Africa on three consecutive occasions (2009, 2010, and 2011). As reported by bettingTips4you only a few athletes managed to defend the titles in this gruelling race, not to say winning it three times in a row. He completed a fabulous year in 2012 by clinching the trophy at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.
Cara Black
Cara Black is one of the most successful tennis players from Africa. She was born in 1979 in Harare. She is known for her stunning results in women and mixed doubles even though she did clinch one WTA singles trophy back in 2002 on Waikoloa. She was the former No 1 in the world in women's doubles. She left a deep mark in the sport winning 10 Grand Slam titles in women and mixed doubles combined. She became only the third woman in an Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam after claiming the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy in 2010. She won 60 doubles trophies in total and reached the 31st position in the singles WTA rankings at the peak in 1999.
Andy Flower
Andy Flower is no doubts the best cricketer Zimbabwe have had during history. He is one of the finest batsmen the sports has ever seen. Flower defended the country's colours for more than ten years and wore the captain's armband in the process. He is one of the legends of the sport, alongside his younger brother and fellow test-player Grant. Andy inspired the team's maiden Test victory against Pakistan in 1994.95. He is currently a successful head coach of Multan Sultans. Petals led the English national team at the 2009 West Indies Tour before becoming the team director following Moores' departure.
Kirsty Coventry
The best swimmer in Zimbabwe's history was born in September 1983 in Harare. She is a former world record holder and a current member of the International Olympic Committee. Coventry's rise began in 2004 when she won three medals (one gold, silver, and bronze apiece) at the Olympic Games in Athens. She was even better four years later in Beijing where Kirsty harvested four medals (one gold and three silver). She retired from swimming in 2016 and is currently a politician in her country.
Nick Price
Even though he was born in Durban, South Africa, Zimbabwean people look at him as their own since Nick was raised in Harare. Price is a World Golf Hall of Fame member. He won three major championships - The PGA Championship in 1992 and 1994, and The Open Championship in 1994. Such accomplishments earned him the number one position in the Official World Golf Standings in 1994.
Bruce Grobbelaar
Football is the most popular sport in the world and Bruce is probably the most precious Zimbabwean gem in it. The goalkeeper wore Liverpool's shirt for as many as 13 seasons (1981-1994) making over 600 appearances for the Reds along the way. He spent a fantastic year on a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra. The fantastic season in lower-division earned him the contract with Merseyside heavyweights. He has won the League championship six times, FA Cup and League Cup three times apiece, and one European Cup (1983-84) in the process.
Peter Ndlovu
Peter Ndlovu is one of the deadliest strikers Zimbabwe have ever had. He bagged 38 goals in 100 appearances for the national team. His amazing talent did not go unnoticed by the European teams as he changed three different clubs in England. Peter left the biggest impression at Coventry City where he notched 39 goals in 176 appearances. The Sky Blues will forever remember his dazzling finishes.
Benjani Mwaruwari
Benjani is yet another lethal striker who used to captain the national team and play in Manchester City during his impressive career. The powerful forward began his European adventure in Swiss Super League where he made 25 appearances at Grasshoppers. He spent four years in Auxerre before moving to England. There, he defended the colours of Portsmouth, Manchester City, Sunderland, and Blackburn Rovers. He made as many as 118 Premier League appearances.
Women's National Field Hockey Team
Zimbabwe's team sports usually failed to match the country's successes in individual events. Nevertheless, we have to mention the 1980 Summer Olympic Games in Moscow where Zimbabwean women's national field hockey team shocked the world by clinching the gold medal. Interestingly, these Olympics were actually the first to introduce women's hockey.
Source - Byo24News