Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

by Staff writer
In a context dominated by the health crisis, the 2020-2021 summer transfer mercato has still much to say about it. While the opening and closing dates of the major championships diverge, only one reality remains common. The young players who will certainly enlivened this summer period. Zooming in some prodigies to watch out absolutely.

Eric Garcia, Barça in the sights

At 19, Eric Garcia appears to be one of the future bosses of the defense. He played 13 Premier League matches this season with Pep Guardiola's team. If everything seemed to point out the player as the future of the citizens, the former Masia product wouldn't hear it that way. He recently refused a contract extension for Mancunian leaders. For the moment, it is rumored that the Spaniard is hoping for a return to Catalonia. However, he is not immune to a very big offer from a European cador.

Declan Rice, a gem for the Premier League

At 21, Declan Rice is undoubtedly one of the best young midfielders in the Premier league. This season he has appeared in all of the English league's matches. His stats are quite interesting with 1 goal and 3 decisive assists. Several important English teams are interested in the arrival of the player. Nevertheless, it is Chelsea, the training club of the player who seems to be holding the rope. Blues leaders see in him the future of Franck Lampard's midfield system.

Eduardo Camavinga, the raw nugget

In the row of positive surprises this season in league 1, Eduardo Camavinga leads. At 17, the young French international already has everything of a great player. With The Stade Rennais, he had a great season and even played a key role in the midfield. Therefore, no wonder, all the big clubs are setting their sights on this incredibly early talent. The name of Real Madrid returns with insistence on this file. Zinedine Zidane seems totally conquered by the player and we would not be surprised to see an offer proposed soon. To be continued ...

Kai Havertz, the German jewel

Bayer Leverkusen have had a very successful 2020-2021 campaign. The cornerstone of this success is only 21 years old. Kaï Havertz has carried his team in the Bundesliga this season as a leader but also in the Europa League. The profile of the young German international appeals to the big teams of the big championships. For now, it is a Chelsea-Real Madrid battle that seems to be brewing to win the favor of the attacking midfielder. Who will win?

Jadon Sancho, a great adventure with Dortmund

The 20-year-old England international player has delivered a magnificent season for Borussia Dortmund club. In 43 matches in all competitions, Sancho has scored 19 goals and delivered 16 assists. Obviously, these statistics leave no one indifferent. In addition, the player has an incredible technical palette. While Manchester United appear well positioned to sign with the youngster, Real Madrid are also on the lookout. A good battle could take place on this issue.

Source - Byo24News

