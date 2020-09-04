Sports / Other
5 signs that you're a terrible sports gambler
1 hr ago | Views
Some people have it, some people don't! And, no matter how hard some individuals work, they'll just never reach the potential of others. This is something that can be truly maddening, given that some talented individuals don't have to work a day for the talents they have. It seems as if they were just graced from birth with greatness. Oh, and don't forget about the people that don't have it, but think they do or don't know that they don't. These are all things that can even be true with sports gambling. The only problem with sports gambling is that you can lose thousands in the process if you aren't careful. Being careful starts with knowing just how good you are and accepting it. Here are some signs that might say you are terrible.
Blaming Others And External Factors
There is no better feeling than winning. There is no worst feeling than losing. Losing hurts a lot less when you have someone to share it with. Misery loves company, right? You've heard the saying and it's true! Plus, it gives you the motivation to keep going. Maybe you blame your losses on plain old bad luck. Whatever the situation is when you find yourself placing blame everywhere else but the real culprit, this is a sign that you've gone too far.
Chasing Losses
Speaking a losing, everyone is going to lose. In fact, it'll likely seem that you lose more than you when. The only problem is, losing makes people anxious. This is completely understandable. It is only natural to want to earn back what you've lost. And, you'll likely want to do it as quickly as possible so you'll start placing bets here there rashly on games, players, and teams that you know little to nothing about. This is called chasing losses and it's something that you'll want to avoid.
Following The Crowd
Whether you are betting with quality sites like Judi Online or one of the thousands of others, you can't let outside factors sway your decision. Sure, you have to pay close attention to the odds and the odds pretty much tell you the same thing as a crowd would, but you can't follow in one direction because the crowd it. Just because more people are betting on the underdog, it doesn't mean that there is going to be a miraculous upset. That being said, there is likely a reason that most people are betting where they are betting, so just make sure you do your research and have all the facts.
You Bet With Your Heart
It's easy to get invested in teams, players, and coaches. This is why people become fanatics, after all. Whatever the situation, you cannot just bet on a team or player because you like them. This is a major mistake that a lot of gamblers make and it's probably the number one sign that you're a bad sports gambler.
Lose More Than You Make
This one is so obvious that it is going to sound like a joke, but you'd be surprised at just how many people don't take it seriously. Heck, there are some people that don't if know their win/loss earnings ratio. If this is the case, you should just likely hang up your hat now because you are playing on the edge. You'll end up going broke like this. Tracking your record is pertinent to not only making sure you don't go over budget, but it'll help you see areas where you might need to improve. Nonetheless, if you are losing more than you are winning, it likely means that you aren't the sports gambler that you thought.
Source - Byo24News