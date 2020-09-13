Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

by Staff writer
51 secs ago | Views
Let's face it, it will be a shock if Rafael Nadal is not the man lifting the French Open trophy on October 11th. The Spaniard has won the Paris Grand Slam a total of 12 times, and is the heavy favourite in the French Open tennis odds to make it number 13 this year. The undisputed 'King of Clay' has made Roland Garros his own since he first won the tournament in 2005, with only three other players winning in the period of time since.

Nadal skipped the recent US Open over concerns about the event's safety, and the advantage is that he has had more time to practice on clay, whereas many of the players will be going very quickly from a hard court Grand Slam into a clay court Grand Slam. That will take some adjusting to, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a few seeds tumbling out of the competition in the early rounds as a result.

But Nadal will be perfectly poised to take advantage of such weaknesses, and the fact that he comes into the tournament fresh and focused could be a major advantage for him against some of the other top players. His biggest threat, you would feel, is Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian exited the US Open in ignominious circumstances, having struck a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger. It's difficult to tell whether Djokovic's default will have shaken him, or whether it will have made him even more motivated to do well in Paris.

Another rival for Nadal will be Dominic Thiem, who is just off the back of his maiden Grand Slam triumph, having claimed the top prize at the US Open. Nadal has beaten Thiem in two successive French Open finals, so the Austrian clearly has what it takes to go far in the event. The question is whether Thiem has the ability to match a peak Nadal on such a stage as a Grand Slam final on clay, but the 27-year-old might just have gained that extra bit of belief from his Flushing Meadows success.

It could even prove that Nadal's long absence from the sport, which has now stretched to seven months due to the stoppage of play as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and his own unwillingness to take part in the events since, will render him rustier than he otherwise might be heading into the French Open. Tennis is a sport where momentum can be everything, and it will be interesting to see if Nadal can quickly get up to speed at the top level of the game once again.

The fact that it is such a familiar tournament and venue - one that holds so many great personal memories for Nadal - will help him quickly settle in and rediscover his touch, you would feel. The Spaniard will feel he has some making up to do for his last Grand Slam performance at the Australian Open, where he crashed out in the quarter-finals to Thiem. Now is the time, perhaps, for Nadal to take the reins once more and reassert his dominance at a tournament where he has so long reigned supreme.


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

3 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2114 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

4 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must renew cordiality

4 hrs ago | 2091 Views

ZimThrive announces new dates for 2021

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo hits back at Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3847 Views

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

8 hrs ago | 7249 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

8 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

8 hrs ago | 1626 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

8 hrs ago | 1754 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

8 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 5270 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

9 hrs ago | 2033 Views

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

9 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

9 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

9 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

9 hrs ago | 3466 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

9 hrs ago | 645 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

9 hrs ago | 2516 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

9 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

9 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

9 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

9 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

9 hrs ago | 377 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

9 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

17 hrs ago | 2691 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

17 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

17 hrs ago | 816 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

17 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

17 hrs ago | 2347 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

17 hrs ago | 1308 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

17 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

17 hrs ago | 1254 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

20 hrs ago | 8839 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

21 hrs ago | 2436 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

22 hrs ago | 1672 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days