Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
WOES continue to mount for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry, after she was hit with a US$6 000 lawsuit for failing to pay for water supplied to her.

Hesno Holdings, trading as Water To You, cited Marry as a respondent in the summons filed before the High Court and are demanding payment of US$6 055 being the outstanding balance for water supplied to Marry, which she allegedly failed to pay for.

"The plaintiff and the defendant entered into an agreement of sale in terms of which the plaintiff would supply water and get paid in return," reads the summons.

"The plaintiff is in possession of two detailed invoices of the quantity of water supplied and the total amount which is overdue. The invoices also indicate the dates the water was supplied, the quantity supplied as well as the amounts for each quantity supplied."

Marry is currently going through an acrimonious divorce with Chiwenga to whom she has lost custody of their minor children.

She also has a pending trial for allegedly assaulting Chiwenga's housemaid, which has been stalled because of her requests to get medical attention.

Source - dailynews

