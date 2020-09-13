Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to party members who are brawling ahead of the ruling party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

This comes as Zanu-PF has started the process of setting up DCCs in the remaining eight provinces amid reports that there were problems in Midlands and Mashonaland East provinces. In his politburo meeting opening remarks yesterday, Mnangagwa said party members must remain disciplined and desist from imposing candidates.

"The re-introduction of the District Coordination Committees (the DCCs) must serve as a mechanism to further consolidate our party's mobilisation strategy at the grassroots level. I, therefore, exhort the leadership and the structures of the party to consolidate our democratic internal processes and culture. Undemocratic behaviour such as the imposition of candidates, vote buying and other electoral malpractices divide the party, they must not be tolerated at whatever level.

"Those who contest in elections must be prepared to accept the election outcome that is the democratic way the party knows. To be a good leader one must be prepared to be a good follower. These DCC elections and upcoming by-elections must, therefore, consolidate our party's indisputable dominance and peaceful democratic culture in the country," Mnangagwa said.

This comes after Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda recently told the Daily News that the party leadership would not tolerate imposition of leaders.

"I am still to get a report on how the elections are being held countrywide, but as long as the rules are not followed, we will overturn the results. We want leaders who come through an election where there was strict adherence to the rules; we will not accept leaders who come from someone's pocket," Matemadanda said.

On the other hand, Mnangagwa yesterday said the country's economy was stabilising due to measures his government had put in place.

"The government is a product of the party, vision 2030 will be only realised through working together in peace, harmony and unity.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

1 min ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

2 mins ago | 3 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

9 mins ago | 11 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

3 hrs ago | 1532 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2318 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

4 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must renew cordiality

5 hrs ago | 2208 Views

ZimThrive announces new dates for 2021

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo hits back at Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4003 Views

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 4040 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

9 hrs ago | 7375 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

9 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

9 hrs ago | 1650 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

9 hrs ago | 1775 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

9 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 5334 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

9 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

9 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

9 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

9 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

9 hrs ago | 3608 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

9 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

9 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

9 hrs ago | 722 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

9 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

9 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

9 hrs ago | 388 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

17 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

17 hrs ago | 6846 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

17 hrs ago | 821 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

17 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

17 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

17 hrs ago | 1322 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

17 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

17 hrs ago | 1269 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

20 hrs ago | 8899 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

21 hrs ago | 2450 Views

When a Nguni Kingship chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

22 hrs ago | 1680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days