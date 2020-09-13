Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

Sports / Other

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a stern warning to party members who are brawling ahead of the ruling party's District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.This comes as Zanu-PF has started the process of setting up DCCs in the remaining eight provinces amid reports that there were problems in Midlands and Mashonaland East provinces. In his politburo meeting opening remarks yesterday, Mnangagwa said party members must remain disciplined and desist from imposing candidates."The re-introduction of the District Coordination Committees (the DCCs) must serve as a mechanism to further consolidate our party's mobilisation strategy at the grassroots level. I, therefore, exhort the leadership and the structures of the party to consolidate our democratic internal processes and culture. Undemocratic behaviour such as the imposition of candidates, vote buying and other electoral malpractices divide the party, they must not be tolerated at whatever level."Those who contest in elections must be prepared to accept the election outcome that is the democratic way the party knows. To be a good leader one must be prepared to be a good follower. These DCC elections and upcoming by-elections must, therefore, consolidate our party's indisputable dominance and peaceful democratic culture in the country," Mnangagwa said.This comes after Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda recently told the Daily News that the party leadership would not tolerate imposition of leaders."I am still to get a report on how the elections are being held countrywide, but as long as the rules are not followed, we will overturn the results. We want leaders who come through an election where there was strict adherence to the rules; we will not accept leaders who come from someone's pocket," Matemadanda said.On the other hand, Mnangagwa yesterday said the country's economy was stabilising due to measures his government had put in place."The government is a product of the party, vision 2030 will be only realised through working together in peace, harmony and unity.