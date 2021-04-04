Latest News Editor's Choice


The in-form players heading into the US Masters

With the first major of 2021 just a matter of days away, punters all across the world will be rigorously scouring the internet and the US Masters odds in the hope of some indication of who is going to be fitted into the sought-after Green Jacket come the end of play on April 11th.

Of course, form and momentum are key when you take on a golf course like the historic Augusta National and a tournament as prestigious as the Masters. For some of the world's best players, form is not on their side at the minute and that includes Dustin Johnson, who already has a lot stacked against him as he looks to become the first person to defend the Masters since Tiger Woods' dual success in 2001 and 2002.

However, for others, form is definitely in their favour and that could play into their hands at Augusta. So, read on as we take a look at the in-form players who will be heading up the iconic Augusta driveway on April 8th brimming with confidence.

Bryson DeChambeau

All the hype heading into the rescheduled November Masters was directed towards Bryson DeChambeau. Just a couple months prior to the tournament, the 27-year-old ripped apart Winged Foot to win the US Open. However, at Augusta he made the cut by the narrowest of margins before finishing tied for 38th, some 18 shots behind winner Johnson. With a recent victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first tournament triumph since the US Open, DeChambeau will definitely be confident and he believes he's hitting the ball further now than he did in November.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas may not have won a major since his victory at the PGA Championship in 2017. However, last month he pipped Lee Westwood to the next best thing, the Players Championship, by a single stroke and that could make him the one to beat at Augusta. It's been a tough year for the 27-year-old with on-course controversy, his grandfather dying and Woods' car crash. But it seems he has put that all behind him now and golf is his sole focus. Thomas was fourth in the November Masters and we wouldn't be surprised to see him climb further up the leaderboard this time around.

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel might not be very fancied at odds of around 80/1 to win the Masters or even amongst the top ranked players. However, his recent victory in the WGC Match Play, where many of the world's best golfers crashed out in the group stage, will set him in good stead heading to the Georgia-based course and he could fly under the radar once again to nab the Green Jacket. After all, it's not uncommon for a player from left of field to win the tournament. Charl Schwartzel (29th), Bubba Watson (18th and 12th), Danny Willett (12th), Sergio Garcia (11th), Patrick Reed (24th) and Tiger Woods (12th) have all won from outside the top 10 in the last ten years.

Lee Westwood is also worth keeping an eye on. The 47-year-old has enjoyed a purple patch recently, finishing runner-up at the Arnold Palmer and The Players. Whilst he is yet to win a major, he does boast two second-placed finishes at Augusta, one as recent as 2016. So, he could make for a decent each-way bet.

Source - Byo24News

