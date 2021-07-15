Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Goodwood Festival: A recap of 2020's Sussex Stakes Day

by Staff writer
2 hrs ago | Views
The prestigious Goodwood Festival is on the horizon, and with England recently lifting the majority of their coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the five-day meeting will be one of the first major horseracing events to go ahead with no limitations on the number of racegoers allowed to pass through the gates since the 2020 renewal of the Cheltenham Festival.

The meeting's second day - Sussex Stakes Day - is one of the highlights of the meeting, with the prestigious Grade 1 Sussex Stakes headlining the action-packed day, whilst the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes also provides punters with the thrills of group racing.

So, whilst the bettors to and fro over Jim Bolger's Poetic Flare and John Gosden's Palace Pier, who are neck-and-neck in the Goodwood racing odds ahead of this year's prestigious one-mile race, let's take a look back at last year's Sussex Stakes Day. Read on to find more.

Opening races

While day one - Goodwood Cup Day - was one for the favourites, day two was the polar opposite. 22/1 shot Chamade stormed over the line almost three lengths clear of Waliyak, the 13/8F, in the EBF Fillies' Handicap and 25/1 outsider Just Hubert beat Rochester House (6/1) by nothing more than a neck in the Goodwood Handicap, where the ante-post favourite True Destiny was someway back in sixth. Mambo Nigths was a shorter-priced winner in the Boosts A Day Handicap at 9/1, beating A Star Above (13/2) over the line by a neck.

Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

The Molecomb Stakes was the first group race of the day, and Steel Bull (2/1F) became the first market leader to land a victory on the second day of the meeting. The Michael O'Callaghan-trained horse was short of room at around the two-furlong post, but when shaken up by jockey Colin Keane, Steel Bull started to gain headway, and he was out in the clear one furlong out. Ben Macdui applied some late pressure, but the favourite quickened again in the final 110 yards to beat the 16/1 shot by three quarters of a length.

1st. Steel Bull (2/1F)
2nd. Ben Macdui (16/1)
3rd. Internationaldream (50/1)

Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

While not the favourite, there was another short-priced winner of the week's feature race, the Sussex Stakes - which was won by 3/1 shot Mohaather. Short of room in midfield, the Marcus Tregoning-trained horse dropped back to last two furlongs out. But it proved to be a good move by jockey Jim Crowley. He moved the now five-year-old to the outside one furlong out and Mohaather ran on well to gain the lead in the final stages and pip the likes of Circus Maximus and Siskin over the line.

1st. Mohaather (3/1)
2nd. Circus Maximus (6/1)
3rd. Siskin (9/4F)

Closing races

Spright was the 11/10 favourite in the six-horse field for the penultimate race of the day, the EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes (Plus 10/GBB Race). However, the Karl Burke-trained horse could fare no better than third as William Buick won aboard 7/2 shot Miss Jingles. It wasn't all doom and gloom for the favourites, as Oisin Murphy guided Toro Strike (3/1F) to a two-length victory in the Theo Fennell Handicap.


Source - Byo24Sports

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

PPC receives US$11,2 million legacy debt payment from RBZ

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

MDC Alliance stuck with unregistered COVID-19 vaccines from US embassy

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Police intercept vehicle stolen in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

+35 000 apprehended for cross-border related crimes

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures US$1m for former farmers

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

50 Zimbabweans deported from UK

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chief Tshovani dies

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Ex-senior Police officer succumbs to Covid 19

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Maisha Health Fund launches convenient, phone-based medical aid registration via USSD

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Another Army commander dies

4 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Cell phone thief dies in police camp

9 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mnangagwa in army boss appointment clash with Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 5356 Views

Zimra executives in US$585m tax evasion corruption scam

9 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Kembo Mohadi embarks on Zanu-PF national tour

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF councillor assaults rival at funeral

9 hrs ago | 1206 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

What I learnt on the way to the river

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Washonaphi uMzac'omnyama?

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zanu-PF MP distances himself from US$330 000 Rolls-Royce Phantom acquisition

11 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa's MDC stuck with over half a million 'unregistered COVID19 vaccines'?

12 hrs ago | 3127 Views

Mnangagwa govt bought Israel made spy software?

12 hrs ago | 1484 Views

UK MP fumes over Zimbabwean minister's US$330K supercar purchase

12 hrs ago | 1264 Views

2 State House intruders arrested

12 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Apostolic sect leaders remanded in custody

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chamisa's MDC attacks Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Chiri in Parly over 2019 audit reports

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zec under pressure to release 201819 financials

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimra seals border posts

12 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Police, villagers clash

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

Residents object to Chinese macadamia plant

12 hrs ago | 424 Views

Ramaphosa's desperate security agents claim 'looted SA goods Botswana and Zimbabwe-bound'

12 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Mthwakazi vows to stop farm seizure

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Chibuku Super Cup: PSL to reapply

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

5 family members perish in SA horror crash

12 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Shortage of staff slows Bulawayo mass vaccination

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Kazembe ordered to pay $175 000 to assault victim

12 hrs ago | 352 Views

Diaspora inflows top US$1 billion

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Buyanga takes child custody case to ConCourt

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

MDC's Dr Mashakada praises economic reforms

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kudzi Chipanga happy to be back

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe respects rights of citizens, claims Shava

12 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe exports rise 9,5%

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Sanctions akin to economic terrorism'

12 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt introduces forced vaccination for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Companies threaten to sue Auditor General Mildred Chiri

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Corrupt VID depots fingered over horror crash

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Mass UK deportations exposes MDC's double standards

14 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Are these deportations emotional or legal

14 hrs ago | 1105 Views

MDC Alliance & Civic Society Organisations in caucus for Gays & Lesbians Law

14 hrs ago | 953 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days