Most surprising Olympic moments in Tokyo
58 mins ago | Views
The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing and they've been more exciting than ever before. There is a good chance that you've been watching the games. If so, you've likely been thrilled, disappointed, and surprised. The competitions have been amazing so far. Although the games aren't over yet, they've created some incredibly surprising moments so far. If you're interested in learning about these surprising moments, be sure to continue reading the guide below.
ROC Takes Gold
The Russian athletes have experience turmoil during the last two Olympics. Much of this has been caused by the recent doping scandal. As a result, the team is now being referred to as the Russian Olympic Committee team. Despite a few setbacks, the team has proven to be incredibly strong this year. Although the ROC has produced a handful of surprising moments, the men's gymnastics win has proven to be the most spectacular. The men overcame many obstacles to claim victory. Despite experiencing an Achilles injury, Artur Dalaloyan powered through and helps the ROC men's team dominate the field.
Many expected the team to lose after the injury was revealed. It often takes 8 to 10 months to recover from such an injury but Artur wasn't going to let that happen. Thanks to his persistence and bravery, Russia is now the winner of the men's gymnastics team event.
ROC Women Claim Gold
Before the Olympics, everyone expected Simone Biles to dominate the competition and lead the American team to multiple gold medals. It was expected. However, Biles produced one of the most surprising and disappointing displays in recent Olympics history when she decided to quit. During the initial rounds, Biles stumbled twice causing the American team to fall behind Russia. The American superstar attempted to come out and perform during the finals but nerves got the better of her. After another stumble, she decided to retire and leave her teammates out in the cold. They were forced to continue the competition without her.
While the Americans experienced numerous stumbles, ROC's women's team had its own struggles. Nevertheless, they weren't enough to unseat them. In the end, the ROC team achieved a final score of 169.528. As for Team USA, it would have to settle for silver with a final score of 166.096. Great Britain claimed bronze. It will undoubtedly go down as one of the most devastating blows to the American Olympics.
A Biting Moment
The boxing matches always produce some of the most exciting moments during the Olympics. With that being said, fans tend to stay glued to their television when the competitions are on. Boxing always produces uplifting and surprising moments. However, no one could've guessed what was coming when Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla took on David Kyika from New Zealand. The Moroccan boxer would do the unthinkable and attempt to bite his opponent during the bout. Baalla barely missed so he was unable to latch onto his opponent's ear. Otherwise, it would've been a frightening scenario for everyone involved.
The Moroccan boxer was behind on points leading up to the third round. When he grabbed his opponent, he decided to bite his opponent but that didn't work either. In the end, the New Zealand boxer would win the bout with a final score of 5 to 0.
Osaka Setback
Coming into the games, many suspected that tennis star Naomi Osaka would dominate. The star made a name for herself during regular competition. She proved to be a formidable threat so it was easy to believe she would win the competition. She represented Japan during the tennis match. Unfortunately, the games have been filled with turmoil for Japan. Although some may argue that she is the best in the world, that wasn't the case during the Olympics. She would get dominated during the third round of the competition.
She was knocked out of the competition by Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. Osaka didn't win any round. Suffice to say, it was one of the biggest upsets during the Olympic games. There is still plenty of time for the Tokyo Olympics to produce a handful of more exciting moments. Be sure to stay tuned.
Source - Byo24News