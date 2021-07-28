Latest News Editor's Choice


What has happened at the Tokyo Olympics?

by Staff writer
45 mins ago
The Tokyo Olympics has proven to be one of the most exciting sporting events of recent years. The competitions have been competitive and intense. Furthermore, there have been many interesting surprises. There is a good chance that you've been glued to your television. You've watched the competitions every minute of the day. A lot has happened during the Tokyo Olympics. Some events have proven to be more exciting than others. Within this guide, readers will learn more about the things that have happened during the Tokyo Olympics.

Russia Dominates Gymnastics

During the previous Olympics, America seemed to dominate the gymnastic events. Much of this had to do with the American powerhouse Simone Biles. However, America's superstar proved she was a one-hit wonder during the Tokyo Olympics. After failing miserably during the team competition, Biles quit midway through and decided to pull out of the singles competitions as well. Nevertheless, the Russian Olympic Committee was determined to win and they did just that. After spectacular performances, the Russian women topped the American women and took home the gold medal. Biles's decision to pull out of the Olympics midway through has proven to be one of the most surprising events in Olympics history.

The Russian women were the only Russians to find success on the floor. The men also worked hard to take home the gold medals. Russian athletes Nikita Nagornyy suspected officials would help the host country but this wasn't the case. Russia pulled ahead and maintained the lead. The ROC won the women's and men's competitions. Nobody betting on game168bet สล็อตเว็บตรง could've predicted it.

Japan Comes From Behind

During the all-around gymnastics men's competition, Japan would come from behind to capture the gold medal. After Japan's team fell short in the team competition, they needed a hero to shine during the singles competitions. They would find their hero in Daiki Hashimoto. Many were hoping that Japan's veteran, Kohei Uchimura, would receive a victorious send-off but that didn't happen. He fell during his solitary routine. As a result, Japan hoped Daiki would be able to fill his shows. The teenager is only 19 yet he handled the pressure exceptionally. He would score an 88.465 to beat Xiao Ruoteng of China. It was a trying feat.

The Chinese athlete took silver while Nikita Nagornyy of the ROC took home the bronze medal. The competition will prove to be one of the highlights of the Tokyo games.

Fiji Dominates Rugby

Rugby has become one of the most exciting sports during the Summer Olympics. Fans from around the world tune in to the games to cheer on their favorite teams. Nevertheless, one country has stood above the rest. It has been difficult for anyone to beat Fiji. Early this morning, Fiji was celebrating its rugby sevens gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team won last year as well. The Flying Fijians took out New Zealand with a final score of 27 to 12 in the final. It has been a long, strange journey for the Fijians as they attempted to prepare for the competition during the global pandemic.

The win proved to be very emotional for many of the players, including Josua Vakurinabuli and Tuivuaka. Both men paid tribute to family members they've lost. Fiji will attempt to repeat the feat once again during the next summer Olympics.

Skateboarding Is Added

The Olympics is constantly adding new sports. One of the latest sports to join is skateboard. The women's street skateboarding competition was completed on July 25. The biggest names were upset after numerous falls. For instance, America's Sablone finished fourth with a score of 13.57. The winner of the day was Japan's Nishiya who won gold with a final score of 15.26. Leal from Brazil took silver with a score of 14.64. Finally, Japan's Nakayama took the bronze medal.

Skateboarding proved to be a bit hit among audience members. There is a good chance that it'll continue to shine at the Olympics.

Looking Ahead

There is still time for athletes to break through during the Olympics. Many competitions remain, including men's basketball, women's basketball, and track and field. Fans will want to pay close attention to the competitions because they're only getting better. The competitions continue today with golf and more swimming.

Source - Byo24News

