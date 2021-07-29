Sports / Other
How to bet smart on the NBA
The National Basketball Association draws followers from across the globe, with fans travelling to attend matches and soak up the atmosphere of a major professional basketball fixture. Others enjoy watching from the comfort of their own homes thanks to live TV coverage and live streaming sites.
Due to the fast and frantic nature of the top basketball matches, the sport lends itself well to gambling pre-match and in-game. NBA betting is huge, with thousands of wagers placed on matches every week as well as predictions made on the outright options. The leading betting apps offer members a long list of options, including match winner, points spread and handicap, but how do you know which bets are best in which games?
Betting on the NBA is easy but making a profit from your gambles is no mean feat. You can take a shot in the dark and hope lady luck is on your side. This approach may see you bag the odd profit, but it's a poor strategy long-term. In this article, we explain how to bet smart on the NBA and increase your chances of making a regular profit.
"NBA Match" by HECTOR RETAMAL/AP is licensed under CC BY 3.0
Bet with the best
Deciding which bookmaker to bet with is important. They may all look the same on the surface, covering the same sports and offering similar odds, but the differences are huge when digging a little deeper. The best sportsbooks offer new customers a welcome bonus free bet when they create an account and start gambling. These come in many different shapes and sizes, but some are better than others.
The most popular are deposit matched free bets. These promotions offer new players a free bet that is equal in value to your first deposit and bet on basketball. Choose your sportsbook, make your first deposit and bet then you'll receive your welcome bonus.
You also want to ensure your chosen site loves the NBA and basketball as much as you do. The easiest way to check this is to click the basketball tab on the sports navigation bar. This should be crammed full of exciting betting opportunities. The more, the better. Under the NBA, there should be outright betting, games, markets, specials, promotions and more. There should be plenty to hold your interest.
Bonuses are exciting, but generous odds on every game is more important. Check any betting odds comparison website to see which bookies are consistently top price on the teams and bets you love. This is the bookie you should join. The margins may seem small, but they add up over a season and could prove the difference between profit and loss.
Research your picks
As when betting on any sport, it's crucial that you fully research your picks before risking your stake money. When betting on matches, you should know the head-to-head stats, the form of both teams involved, league standings, injury news, gossip and more. Arm yourself with as much information as you can in your bid to beat the traders as you can be sure they will be up to speed on developments.
When researching your picks, you will often see a pattern or trend emerge. This could be a total number of points scored when two rivals face-off or a player who seems to enjoy competing against a certain opponent. The more you dig, the more clues you'll find, and these will improve your chances of making a profit. There are many different markets to bet on, so don't just stick to the one you have always gambled on just out of habit. Look around and see what's available. You may find there's a better and easier way to win. If you expect the underdogs to cause an upset, you could risk a bet on the moneyline or benefit from a points advantage and back them on the handicap.
"NBA Match" by Getty is licensed under CC BY 3.0
Pre-game vs in-game
Most bets are placed before a match has started but did you know you can gamble just as easily after the tip-off. The top bookies offer in-game betting where most of the original markets remain live throughout the game, with the odds and handicap lines updated to reflect the flow of the play. Follow the game closely on TV and keep on the lookout for value. By biding your time, you'll benefit from seeing both sides line up and how they have started the opening few minutes of a match. This should give you a better idea of what to bet.
