Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Women vs. Men: Who's Better at Sports Gambling?

by Bryan Myers
22 mins ago | Views
A few factors come into play when considering who's better at sports gambling: women or men. For starters, cultural and gender stereotypes, financial responsibility, and risk-taking play into it.

It's not that women are better at sports gambling than men or vice versa. It's that they play to win.

Women vs. Men Sports Betting Demographics
The sports betting demographics of women vs. men offer very little in the way of scientific data. A recent study conducted by YouGov (and HPL Digital Sport) in April 2021 provides some noteworthy information on the subject.

What percentage of gamblers are female? According to the study, 33% of bettors are women. (That represented a 5% increase from a previous study in 2020.)

Male vs. female gambling. The study also showed that the demographics of daily bettors were about the same: men, 18%; women, 17%.

Women also topped men in the following areas:

*Referrals for gambling sites from friends and family (41% women, 31% men)
*Engaging social media content (38% women, 30% men)
*Social betting events such as March Madness, boxing, and the Kentucky Derby
*Paid access to betting analytics for handicapping (20% women, 15% men)

The study's takeaway suggested:

"The growth of women bettors will only continue to expand and should not be an overlooked market. An operator looking to break the mold and take this demographic seriously will create true brand recognition."

As far as demographics go, you may also consider a study by Sports Betting Dime from October 2019. (A smaller sample size suggested 43% of bettors were women vs. 57% men.)

Other gambling sites point to a study on gender "commissioned" by 888 Holdings. But that study seems to be untraceable.

Yahoo Sports reported that 888.com and Australian sportsbook PlayUP in the U.S. both agreed. Women in sports betting remain an untapped demographic.

Are Women Better Betting On Sports?
Whether women are better than men at betting on sports depends on the source. Many gambling sites refer to the 888 Holdings "study."

But that could've been PR to garner new bettors. (Wink, wink.)

As far as facts go, few exist. Right now, it seems to be conjecture, speculation, and opinion.

The 888 Holdings "study" reported that women earned about a 20% ROI for their bets across all age groups. Men lost on average a total of 5%. (A negative ROI.)

It seems fishy, but who knows?

Those results claimed men were prone to betting more and that women wagered only $100 per month. Women were less emotional when it came to gambling, they said.

Who is "They"?

Women's Favorite Sports to Bet On
There's no official data on women's favorite sports to bet on. It's more generalized that they prefer social betting.

Also, women split sports fandom with men 50-50. Why do guys gamble more than girls? It could be a cultural thing in the U.S.

Keeping it simple, social betting might mean major events like the Super Bowl, World Series, etc.

Until there's enough data - or any, for that matter - it's hard to tell other than that.

According to some of the most trusted and online reliable sportsbooks, gender's irrelevant.

Key Factors Women Take Into Account to Bet
What are the key factors women consider before placing a bet? Trust, social media, social settings, and betting analytics. In other words, women prefer reliable sources.

So that could shed some light on the lack of data regarding who's better at sports gambling: men or women.

Legalized sports betting began in the U.S. back in 2018. It took more than three years for almost two dozen states to follow suit.

Thus, it could fall on the shoulders of sportsbooks and casinos to advertise more to women.

A second key factor for their demographic comes from engaging social media content.

In June 2019, a study from Statista reported that adult women over 18 used social media more than men. (65% men, 78% women.)

(That sounds like Bitcoin twelve years ago when it cost $1. Now it's worth 40,000 times that amount even after a considerable dip this year.)

For women to get more out of betting, the social environment requires a lot of stabilization.

As far as betting analytics go, data acquisition could offer more details on women. In the world of sports betting, it's lacking.

So, a trusted referral to a sportsbook. With enticing social media content. During a prime-time event that offers useful analytical data.

These four attributes form the critical factors for attracting female bettors.

Conclusion
There's not that much data on women vs. men in sports gambling. For starters, the industry is still new.

U.S. sports dominated by men in popularity resembles the societal structure. That doesn't mean, though, that things will always be the same.

Is gambling different for men and women? That depends on who you ask.

For now, men seem to bet a lot more than women do. And that's a reflection of the industry, which seems to be growing and changing all the time.

Authors Bio
Bryan Myers is a freelance writer from the U.S. In 2019, he traveled to 12 countries around the world. He also teaches English online. Currently, he's living in Da Nang, Vietnam. He's been writing for Safest Betting Sites since August 2019, covering the 2020 U.S. Election, entertainment, and sports betting.
Source - Bryan Myers

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

The significance of inbound marketing for your business

39 mins ago | 36 Views

GMAZ happy with Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Econet calls for tariffs review

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

Evicted cop drags Matanga to court

4 hrs ago | 737 Views

Malema refuses to reject Zimbabwean linked Johannesburg mayor

4 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Sabbath School Summary: Rest, Relationships, and Healing - Lesson 7

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Leather sector revival on course

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa, Biti lock horns

5 hrs ago | 4693 Views

'Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!' Magaisa will baffle you with bullshit

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa denies role in wife's controversial award

5 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Manager, guard stage-manage robbery

5 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife appeals to Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1079 Views

TN Holdings' shop charged for refusing Zimdollars

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

'Zimbabwe soldiers must respect human rights'

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Minister's tour raises eyebrows

5 hrs ago | 925 Views

'98% of schools not ready for reopening'

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zupco drivers protest over poor working conditions

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Students must stand up against tyranny'

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Restaurants choke under extended lockdown

5 hrs ago | 282 Views

Binga hit by 3 earth tremors inside 48hrs

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

BCC hires private firms to clear sewage pipes

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Loga snubs Caps, Dynamos stars

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zinara introduces automatic cameras at tollgates

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

Cleric arrested over ivory

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man torches ex-wife's house

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Omalayitsha appeal for Government support

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

High internet tariffs push online learning out of reach of many

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bulawayo contentious car parking system approved

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Econet posts $837 million profit

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

First phase of Beitbridge Border Post upgrade nears completion

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Chitsiko

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Chamisa's MDC is the most infiltrated party in Zimbabwe today'

13 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

15 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

15 hrs ago | 1687 Views

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

16 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

16 hrs ago | 823 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

17 hrs ago | 575 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

17 hrs ago | 842 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

18 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

18 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Cop killer arrested

18 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 1002 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

19 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

19 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

21 hrs ago | 2846 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days