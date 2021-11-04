Sports / Other
Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale
For many NBA fans, Michael Jordan remains the Greatest of All Time nearly 3 decades after his first retirement. This is despite the emergence of elite talents such as Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and Kevin Durant since his retirement.
He remains the GOAT among many basketball fans and notable players alike, an iconic feet Jordan has himself immortalized with the success of the Jordan brand which make him one of the most recognizable names in all of sports.
He continues to inspire global basketball federations and notable players. In Turkey, Hedo Türkoğlu has been described by ESPN and other media outlets as the Turkish Jordan. Like Jordan, he has changed the Turkish national league with the country ranking in the top 20 in the International Basketball Federation's FIBA World Ranking by Nike.
With Turkey visa application eased off, several people and investors including big brands eye Turkey, within and outside basketball. Even in the country, MJ related memorabilia is also the hottest niches. Nike has sold millions of the Jordan's.
According to data presented by Wette.de, Michael Jordan's game-worn Nike Air Ships from the 1984 season sold for $1.47M in Oct. 2021, making it the most expensive piece of MJ memorabilia ever sold. With the current auction, MJ's five most expensive items command a whopping $4.58M price tag.
Before October's record sale, MJ's game-worn "University of North Carolina 1982-83 Jersey" held the title as most valuable Jordan memorabilia when it was purchased for $1.38M. The five most expensive Michael Jordan now also have a combined value of just under $5M.
The record-breaking Nike Air Ships are not only signed by the legend himself but is also credited as the first shoe of Michael Jordan's professional basketball Career. Jordan was drafted in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls, and impressed immediately, winning the Rookie of the Year award for the 84-85 season.
Jordan is also largely credited with ushering in the sneaker revolution, helping Nike beat out historic giants Converse to become the leading sporting brand globally today.
He remains an absolute legend.
"Michael Jordan goes by many names, but one constant among his various personae is his singular effect on the game of basketball - many would argue Jordan is in fact the game's greatest-ever player." writes Guinness World Records.
Source - Byo24News