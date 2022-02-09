Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

1win - new bookmaker in India

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
1win is a fairly young bookmaker. The company was founded in 2016, until 2018 it was called FirstBet. It is popular on the Indian market, also because of its generous first deposit bonus. Among the main benefits, we include one of the biggest newcomer bonuses on the market. The site offers more than just sports and esports betting: casino, poker, cash, lotteries, and esports. As far as partners are concerned, 1win prefers to cooperate with big caper projects, including well-known bloggers.

Foundation date 2016
License Curacao eGaming
Accept Indian players Yes  
Betraja Review https://betraja.in/betting-sites/1win/
Rupees Accepted
Mobile app Android and iOS
Customer support Yes
Games  Sports betting, esports betting, line and life betting 


1win account creation

There are several ways to make 1win registration. Let's take a closer look at them.



On 1-click on the website
The easiest registration option is in 1 click. The user only needs to specify the country of residence and the currency of the account, and then click the "Register" button. Please note, if you use the 1-Click registration method, you will need to provide additional details in the future.

Via Mobile Phone
To register your 1win account from your mobile phone, select this option from the registration menu. Enter the currency of your account and your mobile phone number.

By email
1. Click on "By e-mail" to link your 1win account to your e-mail address.
2. Enter your country of residence, mobile phone, email, and account currency in the registration box. Enter your password and press "Register".
 
1win Deposit

With modern betting companies like 1win, there are many ways to make a deposit: bank cards, transfers, e-wallets, as well as mobile operator accounts, and cryptocurrency systems. The algorithm of making a deposit is the same in all cases: all you need to do is to choose the method, specify the amount, and then confirm the transaction. Funds are credited instantly, regardless of the bookmaker and the method chosen.
 
1win Bonus


 Following registration, all new players are eligible for a 500 percent bonus on their first deposit, up to a maximum bonus of INR 75,000. You must complete the following steps to receive the bonus:
1. Sign up for an account.
2. Verify your account and details.
3. Make your initial deposit
4. Enjoy the game and take advantage of the welcome bonus.

Furthermore, there is a mechanism at casino 1win that returns a set amount of money, the amount of which is determined by the number of bets placed throughout the week. 
1win betting

There are about 15 sports on the website. The selection of competitions is quite varied. The football section doesn't just feature top leagues - there are tournaments in more than 30 countries and major international championships. There are also esports disciplines: Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft II, and Rainbow Six. At 1win, you'll find over 120 betting options on major football events. A big selection of stats bets (cards, goals, offsides, etc.). It is also possible to bet on who will kick a corner kick first.
 
1win Live betting
The 1win live section has grown significantly. Many events are available for betting on this site. Furthermore, some of them offer live streaming. Unfortunately, the less popular events that do not have video broadcasts do not even have graphical support, which is a major oversight...
 
1win app

1win app for Android and iOS is essentially an adapted version of the bookmaker's website for smartphones and tablets. Due to the lack of autonomy, the functionality of the utility looks somewhat truncated. On the other hand, this approach to creating a mobile site is typical of international companies. The app provides the necessary tools for comfortable betting, registration, and financial transactions.


 
You may easily get the app from 1win on Android or iPhone. Simply click on the suitable operating system icon under the login button to begin installing the software. There is also an icon for the mobile version. You are not even required to click on it. When you access the website from your phone, it will open automatically. To create a mobile version, simply go to your browser's settings and make the necessary changes. However, even without any further settings, the simple version of the website will function normally.
 
1win real or fake?
 
Concluding, it can be concluded that the company is real and allows you to earn rupees from sports betting. This is the conclusion we have drawn after reading a lot of player reviews and checking the services of the company. Therefore, our review will answer your question!
question!

Source - Byo24News
More on: #Firstbet, #1win, #India

Comments


Must Read

Biti says Mangudya is a fool

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Exiled CCC activist seeks virtual trial

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

DDF staff shortages stall Matobo bridge construction

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZCTU demands urgent salary talks

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Misa takes ZBC, Zec to task over polls coverage

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Gwanda villagers drive out amacimbi harvesters

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

NRZ runs first steam train of the year for lovers

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Striking teachers receive suspension notices

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Teachers' issues should not be politicised

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Motorists hit out at Zimra blitz

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Pharmacies shut over expired drugs

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

BCC municipal cops forced to flee after heavy battering by vendors

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

5 amazing CBD products you didn't know existed

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Black rights now need to transcend elitism and racism, but be inclusive of all Black people across the globe!

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Andy Muridzo invades Mash West

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Engraving the political tombstone of Douglas Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Where are the human rights defenders when our children are being denied the right to education?

10 hrs ago | 350 Views

Years of teacher tears

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Let's stand with banking sector - Shutdown Chinese Mines Exploiting Workers - Union

10 hrs ago | 1092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days