1win - new bookmaker in India

Foundation date 2016 License Curacao eGaming Accept Indian players Yes Betraja Review https://betraja.in/betting-sites/1win/ Rupees Accepted Mobile app Android and iOS Customer support Yes Games Sports betting, esports betting, line and life betting

1win account creation

On 1-click on the website

Via Mobile Phone





By email

1win Deposit

1win Bonus

1win betting

1win Live betting





1win app









1win real or fake?



1win is a fairly young bookmaker. The company was founded in 2016, until 2018 it was called FirstBet. It is popular on the Indian market, also because of its generous first deposit bonus. Among the main benefits, we include one of the biggest newcomer bonuses on the market. The site offers more than just sports and esports betting: casino, poker, cash, lotteries, and esports. As far as partners are concerned, 1win prefers to cooperate with big caper projects, including well-known bloggers.There are several ways to make 1win registration. Let's take a closer look at them.The easiest registration option is in 1 click. The user only needs to specify the country of residence and the currency of the account, and then click the "Register" button. Please note, if you use the 1-Click registration method, you will need to provide additional details in the future.To register your 1win account from your mobile phone, select this option from the registration menu. Enter the currency of your account and your mobile phone number.1. Click on "By e-mail" to link your 1win account to your e-mail address.2. Enter your country of residence, mobile phone, email, and account currency in the registration box. Enter your password and press "Register".With modern betting companies like 1win, there are many ways to make a deposit: bank cards, transfers, e-wallets, as well as mobile operator accounts, and cryptocurrency systems. The algorithm of making a deposit is the same in all cases: all you need to do is to choose the method, specify the amount, and then confirm the transaction. Funds are credited instantly, regardless of the bookmaker and the method chosen.Following registration, all new players are eligible for a 500 percent bonus on their first deposit, up to a maximum bonus of INR 75,000. You must complete the following steps to receive the bonus:1. Sign up for an account.2. Verify your account and details.3. Make your initial deposit4. Enjoy the game and take advantage of the welcome bonus.Furthermore, there is a mechanism at casino 1win that returns a set amount of money, the amount of which is determined by the number of bets placed throughout the week.There are about 15 sports on the website. The selection of competitions is quite varied. The football section doesn't just feature top leagues - there are tournaments in more than 30 countries and major international championships. There are also esports disciplines: Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft II, and Rainbow Six. At 1win, you'll find over 120 betting options on major football events. A big selection of stats bets (cards, goals, offsides, etc.). It is also possible to bet on who will kick a corner kick first.The 1win live section has grown significantly. Many events are available for betting on this site. Furthermore, some of them offer live streaming. Unfortunately, the less popular events that do not have video broadcasts do not even have graphical support, which is a major oversight...1win app for Android and iOS is essentially an adapted version of the bookmaker's website for smartphones and tablets. Due to the lack of autonomy, the functionality of the utility looks somewhat truncated. On the other hand, this approach to creating a mobile site is typical of international companies. The app provides the necessary tools for comfortable betting, registration, and financial transactions.You may easily get the app from 1win on Android or iPhone. Simply click on the suitable operating system icon under the login button to begin installing the software. There is also an icon for the mobile version. You are not even required to click on it. When you access the website from your phone, it will open automatically. To create a mobile version, simply go to your browser's settings and make the necessary changes. However, even without any further settings, the simple version of the website will function normally.Concluding, it can be concluded that the company is real and allows you to earn rupees from sports betting. This is the conclusion we have drawn after reading a lot of player reviews and checking the services of the company. Therefore, our review will answer your question!question!