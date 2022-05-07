Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

3 African Stars Who Could Win a Golf Major in 2022

by Staff Writer
3 hrs ago | Views
The professional golf schedule is manic, to say the least, with a year-round conveyor belt of events on all of the major tours ensuring the players have no shortage of options for picking up ranking points and paychecks.

But it's the majors which, of course, attract the most interest, and while Scottie Scheffler has already donned the natty green jacket for his victory at The Masters, there are still three big tournaments to be played in 2022.



First up is the PGA Championship in May, a tournament played at the Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma where Scheffler and Jon Rahm are vying for favoritism in the PGA betting odds.

The US Open will be played at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19, before the year's major rotation is completed by the Open Championship and a trip to the home of golf, St Andrews, in July.

Louis Oosthuizen won The Open at St Andrews in 2010, but it's now a full decade since Ernie Els prevailed in the 2012 edition of the event – the last time an African got his hands on a golf major.

So could 2022 be the year that hoodoo ends? Here are three players with, arguably, the best chances of achieving exactly that.

Louis Oosthuizen
The smooth-swinging veteran is still ranked 15th in the world, and while he isn't as prolific as he should be there's no doubt that 'Oost' is still one of the best players on the planet.

In 2021 alone he finished second in the PGA Championship and US Open and joint third in the Open Championship, so the South African is a player who saves his best for the big occasion.
A 14-time winner worldwide, Oosthuizen knows how to take care of business.

Erik van Rooyen
One of the most impressive South Africans to break through from the Sunshine Tour in recent years, Erik van Rooyen is shaping up for a big career in the US and beyond.

A winner of the Barracuda Championship on the PGA TOUR, the world number 61 has finished inside the top 10 of the PGA Championship, third in a high-quality WGC renewal in Mexico and posted a handy T13 return at the classy PLAYERS Championship earlier this year.


 
Van Rooyen ranks 28th on the PGA TOUR this term for strokes gained on approach, and that shows how pure he hits his iron shots – a crucial element of any potential major winner's armory.

Branden Grace
The saying 'horses for courses' emanates from, unsurprisingly, horse racing.
But it applies to golf too, with certain players favoring unique conditions, and Branden Grace is definitely a player to have in mind when it comes to shortlisting potential Open Championship winners.

The South African was the first player in history to shoot a round of 62 in a major, and that came at the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale. It should come as no surprise, as Grace's low trajectory ball-striking is perfect for when the wind gets up at exposed golf courses – wins in the coastal RBC Heritage and Puerto Rico Open and in the desert for the Qatar Masters are proof of that.

Could Grace, Oosthuizen or van Rooyen finally end Africa's long wait for a major champion in golf?


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Corrupt council officials' lawyers fail to appear in court

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Government apologies for the Removal JM Nkomo Airport signage

3 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zim born entrepreneur Chiedza Ziyambe nominated for the UK' largest diversity awards

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Parliamentarians letting the citizens down

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

Picking Zimbabwean Sitho Mdlalose as Vodacom SA boss raises eyebrows

10 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwean pupils to learn and manufacture guns

11 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Mnangagwa cleared in controversial land deal

11 hrs ago | 718 Views

Mnangagwa challenger arrested

11 hrs ago | 5060 Views

'Drop in voter numbers disturbing'

11 hrs ago | 554 Views

Parly summons Kazembe over spikes

11 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mnangagwa in airport scandal application thrown out

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

Chinotimba says Mnangagwa wants to get rid of him

11 hrs ago | 4761 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zimbabwe is shut for business

11 hrs ago | 718 Views

Bonus row at Dynamos

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Matiza's widow in estate wrangle

11 hrs ago | 952 Views

Tsholotsho RDC to acquire a fire tender

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

MPs demand action on stolen COVID-19 funds

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Soldiers run amok in Chegutu

11 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zimbabwe govt drafting regulations for kombis

11 hrs ago | 635 Views

BCC councillors push for more boreholes

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Apostolic sect dumps child marriages

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF Women's League members jostle ahead of congress

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Nurses unmoved by govt threats

11 hrs ago | 612 Views

RBZ threatens to 'name, shame' borrowers

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

PTUZ appeals high exam fees

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Missing truck' driver charged with copper cables theft

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Money transfer agents warn of massive transaction fee hike

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Harare regrets the hasty removal of the shield signage at Joshua Nkomo airport

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Forex, fuel and airtime for chiefs

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Car accident victims struggle for compensation

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Daring thief raids police and prison camps

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe's idle cannabis licence holders put on notice

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

SADC tackles xenophobia in SA

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia deepen relations

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

Professor Ncube says lending ban to prick the bubble

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mudenda criticises Bretton Woods institutions

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

Septuagenarian challenges traditional leaders' bizarre custom

22 hrs ago | 718 Views

One dies, four injured in Zupco freak accident

22 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Deputy Minister sucked in fertiliser scam

22 hrs ago | 1377 Views

NEC chairperson up for bribe

22 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Wadyajena, Munyeza lock horns

22 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Mmusi Maimane vows to go and campaign for change in Harare

22 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Chamisa's CCC slams Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe police chiefs tell junior officers to 'stop displaying your poverty'

22 hrs ago | 828 Views

Chamisa ally denies corrupt sale of golf course stand as trial starts

22 hrs ago | 250 Views

Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA's new managing director

23 hrs ago | 765 Views

South Africa ranked the most dangerous country - report

23 hrs ago | 1915 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days