3 African Stars Who Could Win a Golf Major in 2022

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler threw out the first pitch Wednesday night at the Rangers vs. Astros game. pic.twitter.com/hKmJXFePH6

Louis Oosthuizen

Erik van Rooyen

A dream come true! Still buzzing from everything that happened on Sunday!

.

This one goes to my amazing wife Rose and our baby daughter Valerie. What an incredible month it's been!

.

Thanks for everyone's support! pic.twitter.com/XiLRRZxnxR