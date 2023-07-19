Latest News Editor's Choice


ZMC holds golf day ahead of elections

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) is hosting a gold day at ZRP golf club in Harare on Friday.


The day is being hosted to promote professionalism and peaceful reporting ahead of the upcoming elections on August 23 under the theme "Professional Media for Peaceful Elections."

Addressing journalists this afternoon ZMC chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvongwe said the golf day offers the media industry and it's various stakeholders an opportunity to build a close relationship.

"The media in particular is duty-bound to keep citizens informed on important developments in the electoral environment, providing accurate information and promoteing robust debate.

The Golf day offers the media industry and it's various stakeholders an opportunity to build a rapport, and collegiality even as people make different choices, it is part of our contribution to a peaceful environment during these elections," Magosvongwe said.

The chairperson also urged the media to be professional.

"The Commission would like to take advantage of today's press conference to re-emphasize that unprofessional conduct that is creeping into some media houses cannot be condoned."

Meanwhile, ZMC is trying hard to train journalists to be professional and ethical ahead of the looming elections.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days