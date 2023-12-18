Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

Sports / Other

by Paul Ndou

The luxurious Stone and Water Resort in Mvurwi is proving to be a home for all entertainment and agro-tourism activities.Roygri recreation club coach Royc Archibald, who is also the Mashonaland Central Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) chairperson confirmed the floating trophy boxing tournament to be held on Friday."We are happy to tell the nation that our floating tournament will be held at Stone and Water Resort where we are expecting boxers from across the country," Archibald said.He said boxers including Lexmore Brian Nyawasha, Tinotenda Bernard, and Polite Kakorera will be in action as they tussle with opponents from other provinces.ZBF national chairperson Alexander Kwangwari hailed Roygri for spearheading good work in boxing."I am very impressed with the good work which is being done by ZBF Mashonaland Central chairperson Archibald," he said.Stone and Water Resort is the home of Roygri Boxing Academy.The resort's brand ambassador, Simbarashe Sithole, said the move was also meant to fight drug abuse among the youths."Stone and Water Resort is sponsoring boxing as a way of fighting drugs and empowering youths so that they get tangible things in life," Sithole said."So far we have managed to sponsor one of Roygri boxer who is set to represent Zimbabwe in South Africa soon and we hope to have more boxers who will give the nation pride."Stone and Water Resort has become a major entertainment hub, providing a networking platform for business people and family-fun outings.