Zim Ambassador Golf day Namibia off to a Good Start

by Angicies

Teenage sensation Prince Robert Kahisime stole the show with a sterling performance at the recently concluded Nyaradzo Ambassadors Golf Day Namibia held at the lush Windhoek Golf and Country Club.The 13-year-old edged out the playing field with a gross of 42 points ahead of Mosinamegape Lekopanye, Dignity Moyo and Evelyn Paulin at the CMG International Media Group-organized event.The Namibian leg of Ambassadors Golf Day is the second edition after the successful launch of the South African edition last month in Johannesburg.The event featured Zimbabwean and Namibian players hosted by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Namibia HE Melody Chaurura, who hailed the unifying aspect of sport across territories."Initiatives such as these should be applauded as they create networking and collaboration from different walks of life. Golf is a big sport and it is encouraging to understand the vision behind Ambassador Golf Day."Ambassador Chaurura reiterated the Government's commitment to diaspora engagement and her open door policy in welcoming progressive thoughts and initiatives of the sort.The organizers of the Ambassadors Golf Day are pleased with the reception and unveiled grand plans which include tournaments in the USA, UK and Australia, among other countries."The event in Namibia encouraged us in this journey we have undertaken, looking at the diversity of the playing field and accompanying activities.""This platform not only fosters unity but also gives talent a chance to shine, as well as a powerful nexus for development among all the stakeholders," said Conrad Mwanza, CMG International Media Group Managing Director."We are focused on creating our Pro-Am mini tour as per our vision when we launched in South Africa and will be heading into three more territories before rounding the tour at the Global Zimbabwe Network in Dubai, next year in November."Golf has long been considered one of the world's elite sports which also factors exponential business rewards for stakeholders."We are also grateful for the support of the Nyaradzo Group who sponsored the Namibian event through the Sahwira International Plan (SIP) as further testament of their commitment to positive change and development," said Mwanza.Nyaradzo is heavily involved in community initiatives in Zimbabwe and abroad and currently bringing convenience through the SIP package which includes funeral services, repatriation, logistics and advisory services, among other product offerings https://sip.nyaradzo.globalUp next in the Ambassadors Golf Day is a stop in Botswana as the movement gathers full steam ahead of the new year.