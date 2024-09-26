Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

Sports / Other

by Gideon Madzikatidze in Guruve

Journalist Simbarashe Sithole has opted to celebrate his birthday in Guruve (Mashonaland Central province) through hosting a pool tournament which is meant to bring youths and adults together while amplifying his message against drugs and substance abuse scourge.Speaking during a pre-birthday pool tournament scheduled for this Sunday, Guruve Pool League Chairperson, Mr Joram Chamunorwa Hwande has described Sithole's quest to end drugs and substances abuse as part of their initiatives to complement everyone's effort in the scourge."Sithole has always been vocal in campaigning against drugs and substances abuse in Mashonaland Central province. Through multi-stakeholders engagements and consultation with him, he advised that his dream is to see communities being divorced from drugs," Hwande said."He has been joining hands with local artists including musicians to preach the anti-drugs and substances abuse gospel. He rolled out crusades amongst communities in Mashonaland Central where he engage youths and adults to refrain from social, economic and cultural ills as derived from drugs abuse and addiction," Hwande said.Meanwhile, Sithole has described sport as a mechanism through which diverse demographics are brought together regardless of geography."I just felt it's important for me to bring all age groups which are vulnerable to drugs and substances abuse together and concurrently take that opportunity to amplify my message," Sithole said."If you realise that sport has become another form of religion where various demographics gather together and follow the proceedings gradually until the end, the birthday tournament will help to amplify our message to everyone in educating them on how the scourge affects economic, social and cultural integration," Sithole added."In most cases, the economically active age groups have been victims of drugs and substances abuse to an extent that we witness stunted growth in our socio-economic and cultural activities amongst communities," Sithole remarks.Initially, there were 16 teams in the first round of the pool league while the second round feature eight teams remaining.The second clash saw those eight teams clashing where only four teams made it to the final which is scheduled for Guruve Hotel this weekend (Sunday).The teams which make it to the final and will battle for the Indaba Boss Anti-drugs trophy and some monetary prizes include Homeground, East49, Highway and Village Legends pool clubs.