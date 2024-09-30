Latest News Editor's Choice


East49 pool club harass Villagers in Guruve

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Edson Mapani recently in Guruve
Guruve-based pool teams (clubs) have been shown exit doors by reigning champions, East49, with the Village Legends team being immediate victim of game-plan harassment during a hotly contested title of the Indaba Boss anti-drug and substance abuse tournament.

It was during the final title of their trophy contest at table one that saw Villagers (Village Legends) being outplayed in the concluding session by their rival East49 which thrashed the former in a leading 7-5 defeat.

"The early rounds of the teams contest has seen non-inteference by supporters since it was between those expecting the third and fourth places," East49's executive chairman Chimanikire said.

"Amongst all four teams, there were up to eight matches played simultaneously with the main table being the most prominent position in the arena in the build up to the trophy title," Chimanikire said.

"We really appreciate our team for fighting tirelessly to claim the title race which was quite contested especially when making reference to the build up ranking from previous matches," Chimanikire remarks.

Meanwhile, the Guruve Pool League Chairperson, Mr Joram Chamunorwa Hwande has commented on discipline by the players and fans during the title race.

"We really appreciate your commitment to ensure there is always peace before, during and after the contest. After all, our major aim is to remove youths from drugs and substances abuse," Hwande said.

"In the concluding session, we would have witnessed disgruntlement amongst some teams who were in the third and fourth places, but you have shown us maturity. Your response to this cause is a testament to how we have managed to remove youths from drugs," Hwande added.

 Village Legends player (who played after the caretaker owner of the club) trailed when he made safety error by hitting the black instead of flicking off the remaining red and white stripped ball. This therefore gave an opportunity and enough time for East49 player to utilise two shots donated to him, leading to an abrupt setback and claim to title once.

East49 was given the chance to lead with 7-5 ahead which ended the match in a possibility of resistance and defeat denial as they strolled through the last two frames with breaks of 15 and 16.

The title trophy tournament was initiated by Journalist, Simbarashe Sithole (Indaba Boss) in his quest to fight drugs and substance abuse amongst communities, an event which he set to concur as a birthday present at the routine venue, Guruve Hotel which is owned and managed by the famous Mai Mabhena.

