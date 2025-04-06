Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Stanbic Bank Bankrolls Hockey 5's Festival

by Agencies
5 hrs ago | Views
St George's and Eaglesvale players tussle for the ball at the St George's College Stanbic Hockey 5's Tournament over the weekend.
Harare - 07 April - 2025 - Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has sponsored US$10 000.00 towards the two-day St George's College Stanbic Hockey 5's tournament which took place at St George's College over the weekend.

The St George's College Stanbic Bank Hockey 5's tournament serves as a curtain raiser to the schools' hockey season and it saw 48 boys' and girls' High schools from around the country participating.

Stanbic Bank has been the main sponsor of the internationally recognized five-aside Hockey festival commonly referred to as Hockey 5's for over three years.

 St George's Head of Hockey, Denford Kumundati commended Stanbic Bank for bankrolling almost all the major needs of the event which included perimeter boards, meals for participants and officials among other crucial tournament needs.

"The sponsorship by Stanbic Bank was pivotal in the smooth running of the event which continues to grow in leaps and bounds each year. The number of participating schools grew from last year's 33 to 48 this year," said Kumundati.

He said the importance of the sponsorship by Stanbic Bank could never be over emphasised as it facilitated for the participation of both elite and development schools who came together to showcase their hockey talents under one roof.

Schools such as Kutama College, St Ignatius College, Tynwald 1, Mbare Academy among others were able to rub shoulders with schools such as St George's College, Hellenic Academy, Lomagundi and Christian Brothers College from Bulawayo during the two-day tournament.

"The tournament is significant towards the development of hockey in the country and is the only tournament outside of key national hockey matches and competitions," said Kumundati.

He said the sponsorship by Stanbic Bank included the provision of perimeter boards which are crucial for Hockey 5's as they allow the ball to rebound back into the court instead of going out, allowing play to continue.

"Over the years we used two fields for Hockey 5's but Stanbic Bank is now providing perimeter boards for four fields and this allows us to host more schools and teams, making our tournament a success because it was well attended," said Kumundati.

Stanbic Bank Acting Head, Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo, said the leading financial services institution took great joy in playing a pivotal role in promoting the skills of young and upcoming hockey players.

Memo said Stanbic Bank is cognizant of the importance of nurturing talent at a young age as this would see them develop into future national team players as well as competitive individuals with careers in hockey.

She said the support was part of a broader and comprehensive Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy by Stanbic Bank whose pillars included, Health, Education, the environment and sanitation as well as sport.

"Over the years we have supported Hockey at National level as part of the sports pillar under our sponsorship initiatives. Our support for Hockey 5's is meant to prop up grassroots hockey development and we hope that these players will feed into the senior national teams thus enhancing the levels of competitiveness of our national teams," said Memo.

Participating schools at the 5's tournament included Allan Wilson, Churchill, Convent, Eaglesvale, Hellenic Academy, Lomagundi, Kutama College, Prince Edward, Christian Brothers College, St George's College, St John's Emerald Hill, St john's College, Tynwald, Allan Wilson, Sodbury, Westridge and Wise Owl.

Source - Agencies

Comments


Must Read

Former top model Lungile 'Cyclone Ree' Mathe converts to a sangoma

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Fans demand Chitembwexit

20 hrs ago | 498 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail for the third time

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

SA election supply firm paid Chivayo R800 million

20 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa regime targets Kasukuwere

20 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Siziva slams Mnangagwa cronies over 'industrial-scale' looting

20 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Who runs Zimbabwean politics

20 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Chin'ono challenges Jonathan Moyo's view

20 hrs ago | 1813 Views

New Ziana journalist dies suddenly at work

20 hrs ago | 605 Views

Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

20 hrs ago | 501 Views

Selous Scouts Pseudo Operations Tactics Used Against Chivhayo

21 hrs ago | 889 Views

Crisis continue to rock AMH

06 Apr 2025 at 22:48hrs | 1962 Views

Can America have an act that protects the wellbeing of white South Africans?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:47hrs | 640 Views

Is Mnangagwa's tariff capitulation a dangerous gamble to appease Trump at Zimbabwe's economic expense?

06 Apr 2025 at 21:43hrs | 937 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga receives honorary PhD from Rhodes University

06 Apr 2025 at 16:10hrs | 4212 Views

Zimbabwean academic joins Abu Dhabi University

06 Apr 2025 at 12:48hrs | 1859 Views

New book on Zimbabwe coup highlights gender factor

06 Apr 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1721 Views

Fight over conjugal rights spills to court

06 Apr 2025 at 11:40hrs | 1684 Views

Bindura man tries to kill mother-in-law

06 Apr 2025 at 11:39hrs | 736 Views

US dollar suffocates the ZiG

06 Apr 2025 at 11:38hrs | 3309 Views

Mnangagwa to suspend all tariffs on US goods

06 Apr 2025 at 11:37hrs | 1233 Views

'Eddie must carry his Cross'

06 Apr 2025 at 11:34hrs | 1845 Views

Zimbabwe farmers displaced by new city compensated

06 Apr 2025 at 11:33hrs | 961 Views

Zimbabwe secures 3 month ARV supply

06 Apr 2025 at 11:32hrs | 735 Views

Imiklomelo kaDakamela Festival lights up Nkayi with cultural celebrations

06 Apr 2025 at 11:31hrs | 463 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Africa to align education with industry needs

06 Apr 2025 at 11:30hrs | 105 Views

Dembare fails to polish the Diamonds

06 Apr 2025 at 11:29hrs | 188 Views

CCC councillors demand US$4,000 vehicle loan

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 560 Views

Zimbabwe fast-tracking ZiG banknotes rollout

06 Apr 2025 at 11:28hrs | 937 Views

4 new schools planned for Bulawayo

06 Apr 2025 at 11:27hrs | 252 Views

Zimbabwean banks face backlash over excessive charges

06 Apr 2025 at 11:26hrs | 334 Views

Highlanders' ex-CEO faces police probe

06 Apr 2025 at 11:25hrs | 450 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises title deed processing system for farms

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 201 Views

Hadebe urges Highlanders to stay sharp

06 Apr 2025 at 11:24hrs | 184 Views

Eddie Cross fails to provide evidence of Mnangagwa corruption

05 Apr 2025 at 20:35hrs | 1016 Views

109 Geza31 demo activists arrested! Nyokayemabhunu, Geza, tell us, what are you doing about it?

05 Apr 2025 at 19:40hrs | 1073 Views

Unpacking the Great Legal Controversy: Zimura vs Nacz and the Zimbabwe Musicians Association (Part 1)

05 Apr 2025 at 18:17hrs | 500 Views

Justice Ministry suspends Zimura's controversial US$150 cover band tariff

05 Apr 2025 at 17:18hrs | 497 Views

Rand crashes past R19 to the dollar under Ramaphosa's watch

05 Apr 2025 at 16:40hrs | 9387 Views

G4S sells South African Cash-in-Transit business

05 Apr 2025 at 16:26hrs | 1322 Views

Eddie Cross apologies to Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2025 at 16:11hrs | 3269 Views

Zimbabwe's dodgy mandatory electrical inspections suspended

05 Apr 2025 at 14:58hrs | 3653 Views

Zanu-PF recruits content creators and journalists for 'Movement for Change'

05 Apr 2025 at 14:41hrs | 969 Views

Zimbabwean challenges Gerda Steyn at the Two Oceans Marathon

05 Apr 2025 at 14:26hrs | 458 Views

Bulawayo council staff caught in illegal forex deals

05 Apr 2025 at 13:20hrs | 1212 Views

Zapu councillor seeks US$400,000 for dam construction

05 Apr 2025 at 13:19hrs | 369 Views

Highlanders CEO resigns

05 Apr 2025 at 13:14hrs | 504 Views

Bulawayo housing waiting list balloons

05 Apr 2025 at 12:28hrs | 431 Views

Zimbabwe reserves haulage and logistics industry for citizens

05 Apr 2025 at 10:40hrs | 8628 Views