Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Other

Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
55 mins ago | Views
Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry (MOTHI), Barbara Rwodzi has this Wednesday in Harare reaffirmed the government's commitment towards utilising sports as a catalyst for tourism growth, with the sector (Zimbabwe's sports tourism) poised to be a key driver for national development.

Speaking during a dinner to honour Thabani TJ Maguranyanga, a Zimbabwean athlete who is making significant strides in American football in the United States, Rwodzi claimed the achievements are worth celebrating, describing it as a testament to Zimbabwean excellence.

"The achievements by TJ Maguranyanga are worth celebrating and you should note that there is vital connection between sport and tourism. As the government, we reaffirm our commitment towards utilising sports as a catalyst for tourism growth," Rwodzi said.



Rwodzi expressed unwavering support for TJ as he endeavours to elevate the nation’s profile through sport and promote Zimbabwe as the premier destination.

"We are proud of your tireless efforts in raising Zimbabwean flag high. The strides you are making abroad in promoting your country as premier destination is of greatest value," Rwodzi added.

Maguranyanga could not hide his joy and accepted the honour. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for their recognition and support.

The event served not only as a tribute but, strategic testimony of Zimbabwe's sports tourism sector, which is poised to be a key driver of national development.

In another tourism-related event, Minister Rwodzi (on Thursday) officiated at the African Seventh Day Adventist Church's Traditional Cook Out Competition in Gweru.

At least twenty-eight contestants showcased their culinary skills at an event attended by over 3,000 congregants during ASDA Dorcas Convention training program.

Minister Rwodzi applauded the church for inviting the Ministry to conduct the cookout competitions and also commended its leadership for their empowerment initiatives, which align with the national vision of propelling Zimbabwe to an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Rwodzi encouraged attendees to embrace cultural identity and discouraged immoral practices and substance abuse. She further commended the contestants for their impressive skills and urged them to turn their culinary passion into successful businesses.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

George Guvamatanga gave company 'illegal' bank guarantee on $20 million loan

36 secs ago | 0 Views

ZDF distances itself from arrested former Air Force officer in UZ salary strike

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo cycling couple returns after 13 300km across Africa

7 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zupco in drive to procure 500 buses

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwean man killed in brutal bakkie attack in Sandton as mjolo turns deadly

7 hrs ago | 701 Views

Prosecutors cry foul

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

Farmers' group rejects compensation deal for past land seizures

11 hrs ago | 760 Views

Matebeleland North demands fulfilment of 2023 election promise

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to address Bulawayo de-industrialisation

12 hrs ago | 256 Views

South African hospital faces legal action for refusing liver transplant to Zimbabwean teen

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Legendary 'Laqhasha' has died

13 hrs ago | 653 Views

ZITF 2025 shatters records

13 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe lifts exchange rate controls

13 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Breathalysers to be used at Zimbabwe roadblocks during holidays

13 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe's mineral revenues decline despite volume surge

13 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe extends duty-free import window for bus operators

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

Why Zanu-PF won Glen View South seat

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe's steel revolution begins

13 hrs ago | 577 Views

ZANU-PF Ministers dump Glenview, sprint to Gokwe

13 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe sets ambitious electrification and clean cooking targets

21 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimra in tax compliance drive

21 hrs ago | 301 Views

Labour Court reinstates ZCTU's secretary-general

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Police crush UZ lecturers' demonstration

21 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bulawayo man arrested in connection with wife's murder

21 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 147 Views

Harare Institute of Technology prepares students for Africa's AI revolution

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

Caledonia Mine sets new gold production record

21 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector faces challenges

21 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe to get share of US$300m Afreximbank dividend

21 hrs ago | 102 Views

New policy to cut Zimbabwe's energy intensity

21 hrs ago | 77 Views

Woman in court over alleged health status disclosure

21 hrs ago | 234 Views

Man arrested for attempted fraud of over ZiG1 Million

21 hrs ago | 123 Views

Former Harare Mayor, Ex-Town Clerk arrested on corruption charges

21 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road upgrading to take 10 months'

21 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Belarus to establish bus and tractor assembly plant in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mabika endorsed as ZANU-PF Manicaland Women's League Chair

21 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex-MP accuses suspected land barons of trying to overturn High Court order

21 hrs ago | 67 Views

Busisa Moyo inducted into Zimbabwe business hall of fame

21 hrs ago | 154 Views

Bulawayo gears up to host landmark 65th edition of ZITF

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa swears in 2 new ministers

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

NUST enlists police to combat illegal gold mining on campus

22 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo council officer vanishes after church booking fraud exposed

22 hrs ago | 239 Views

ZITF 2025 fully booked as international participation increases

22 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mashonaland man arrested for stealing aunt's 11 cattle

22 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Afrikaner business delegation in Harare, South African angry

22 hrs ago | 974 Views

University Zimbabwe lecturers arrested over salary protest

22 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG currency risks extinction stoked by policy choices

22 hrs ago | 70 Views

JOC blocks ZANU-PF ex-MP, Tongaat Hullets' farmers eviction ploy

16 Apr 2025 at 10:37hrs | 1873 Views

Rampant corruption, nepotism hit Catholic school...headmistress embezzle funds

16 Apr 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1929 Views