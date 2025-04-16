Rwodzi steers sports tourism, officiates SDA church cook-out

Sports / Other

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry (MOTHI), Barbara Rwodzi has this Wednesday in Harare reaffirmed the government's commitment towards utilising sports as a catalyst for tourism growth, with the sector (Zimbabwe's sports tourism) poised to be a key driver for national development.Speaking during a dinner to honour Thabani TJ Maguranyanga, a Zimbabwean athlete who is making significant strides in American football in the United States, Rwodzi claimed the achievements are worth celebrating, describing it as a testament to Zimbabwean excellence."The achievements by TJ Maguranyanga are worth celebrating and you should note that there is vital connection between sport and tourism. As the government, we reaffirm our commitment towards utilising sports as a catalyst for tourism growth," Rwodzi said.Rwodzi expressed unwavering support for TJ as he endeavours to elevate the nation’s profile through sport and promote Zimbabwe as the premier destination."We are proud of your tireless efforts in raising Zimbabwean flag high. The strides you are making abroad in promoting your country as premier destination is of greatest value," Rwodzi added.Maguranyanga could not hide his joy and accepted the honour. He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for their recognition and support.The event served not only as a tribute but, strategic testimony of Zimbabwe's sports tourism sector, which is poised to be a key driver of national development.In another tourism-related event, Minister Rwodzi (on Thursday) officiated at the African Seventh Day Adventist Church's Traditional Cook Out Competition in Gweru.At least twenty-eight contestants showcased their culinary skills at an event attended by over 3,000 congregants during ASDA Dorcas Convention training program.Minister Rwodzi applauded the church for inviting the Ministry to conduct the cookout competitions and also commended its leadership for their empowerment initiatives, which align with the national vision of propelling Zimbabwe to an upper-middle-income society by 2030.Rwodzi encouraged attendees to embrace cultural identity and discouraged immoral practices and substance abuse. She further commended the contestants for their impressive skills and urged them to turn their culinary passion into successful businesses.