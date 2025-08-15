Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

Sports / Other

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Davis Cup team has been relegated to World Group IV following a third successive 3-0 defeat in the Group III Africa tournament, which the nation has been hosting.The latest setback came against Nigeria, following identical losses to Senegal and Algeria in the opening rounds. Injuries to key players have compounded Zimbabwe's struggles. Courtney Lock battled a thigh injury, while Mehluli Sibanda, playing his first competitive match in 10 months, struggled with a shoulder problem.Sibanda missed the doubles match against Nigeria, replaced by his younger brother, Ethan Sibanda, forcing the team to field three different doubles pairings throughout the tournament. Lock was defeated 6-3, 6-3 by Daniel Adeleye, while Sibanda fell 6-4, 6-4 to Christopher Bulusi. The doubles team of Lock and Ethan lost 6-3, 6-1 to Nigeria's Adeleye and Emmanuel Michael.Lock described his efforts to manage his injury, noting extensive ice and electrotherapy sessions over two days. "I did everything I could. I worked with the physio for three hours, and this morning I saw a specialised physio for electrotherapy for two hours as well," he said.Zimbabwe will face Namibia in their final match of the tournament, hoping to finish on a stronger note despite their relegation.