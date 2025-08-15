Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
HARARE residents have voiced outrage over the City of Harare's (CoH) planned partnership with Discovery Ambulance, warning that the public could end up paying twice for emergency services.

The council intends to collaborate with the private emergency services provider to address the city's critical shortage of ambulances, with only two functional units currently available.

However, the Harare Residents Trust (HRT) said privatising emergency services is not a solution. "Residents are already paying an Emergency Services Levy through their monthly rentals, yet no ambulances have been bought using these funds," the group said. The levy, estimated at US$500,000 per month, was meant to boost the city's emergency response capacity.

Discovery Ambulance, owned by Zanu-PF member David Munowenyu, has been earmarked for the partnership despite concerns over transparency. HRT noted that the company was handpicked without a competitive bidding process, raising accountability questions.

The deal has faced resistance from some councillors, frustrating Mayor Jacob Mafume, who pushed for its approval at a recent council meeting. HRT urged the council to follow proper procurement regulations to avoid creating further financial and service delivery complications for residents.

Source - NewZimbabwe

