Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Rugby

Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe national team.

READ: I warned Allister about SA Rugby - Peter de Villiers

De Villiers, who described the appointment as the "greatest day of my life", will be assisted by Brendon Dawson.

De Villiers was previously involved with the country's Under-20 team, has signed a two-year contract.

De Villiers' immediate task will be to attempt to help Zimbabwe to qualify for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, which, if successful, would be the country's first World Cup appearance since the 1991 tournament in England where they lost all three group matches to Scotland, Ireland and Japan.

Zimbabwe are likely to face stiff competition from Namibia in their hopes of qualifying. Should they do so however, they face a daunting prospect at the tournament itself, with the 'Africa 1' team - whoever it may be - drawn in the same pool at defending champions, the All Blacks, the Springboks and Italy.

De Villiers coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015.

During his tenure as Springbok coach, De Villiers won five out of 11 Tests against the All Blacks - a better record than most Bok coaches in recent times.

Other notable achievements for De Villiers as Bok coach was a Tri-Nations win in 2009, as well as a series win over the British and Irish Lions that same year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Rugby, #Zimbabwe, #Coach

Comments

Free lander on sale

Room to share available

Underground water finder (surveying)

Budiriro 5, $28 000, 2beds

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Plot available to rent

Mint polo on sale

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets Russian Billionaire

40 mins ago | 701 Views

First Lady launches UBH cancer screening programme

52 mins ago | 253 Views

Makamba rejoins Zanu-PF, fight for Mt Darwin South

54 mins ago | 647 Views

Mzembi arrested again

1 hr ago | 1026 Views

Bulawayo finally secures cremator

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Zesa, BCC relations worsen

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Residents group threatens Moyo with legal action

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Cuthbert Dube dragged to the Court over $19,000

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Row over Zacc logo change

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Tsvangirai appoints Chamisa as acting President

1 hr ago | 2681 Views

Mnangagwa to appoint deputy CJ soon

2 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Gukurahundi: The untold story, Dabengwa to blame?

2 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mwonzora under fire

2 hrs ago | 1458 Views

PDP resolutions on the MDC Alliance, the Economy and Elections

5 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Ministry of transport marred with 'irregular' deals

5 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Fuel tankers used for drugs, ivory, arms smuggling operations across Zimbabwe - South Africa

5 hrs ago | 3141 Views

President, VP, must 'Live and Leave' together

5 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Website to track President Mnangagwa's performance launched

6 hrs ago | 3582 Views

WATCH: David Beckham launches 'Malaria Must Die'

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

G40 stole party name?

6 hrs ago | 2856 Views

MDC-T to charge Obert Gutu?

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa to pay Prophet Wimbo courtesy call

6 hrs ago | 3437 Views

Axe falls on Zec officials

7 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mudenda slams banks' 'colonial mentality'

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Tsvangirai, Mujuru in fresh talks

7 hrs ago | 3697 Views

G40 challenges Mnangagwa legitimacy

7 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mujuru not in bed with Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1103 Views

MDC-T trapped in debt

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Acquitted teacher demands $100,000 from pupil's dad

7 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zanu-PF violence flares up in Buhera South

7 hrs ago | 999 Views

Hold political violence area leaders accountable, says Tshinga

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Lightning strike 7 family members, killing 2

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

'Genocide Commission must avoid opening new wounds'

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Prof Nyagura hits back on Grace Mugabe PhD

7 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Gushungo Dairy bombers trial fails to kick off

7 hrs ago | 276 Views

Six gold panners jailed 106 years for fatal assault

7 hrs ago | 473 Views

Businessman wants Mandiwanzira charged

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chigwedere's son spits venom

7 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Soldier shooting victims buried side-by-side

7 hrs ago | 753 Views

Heavily armed police in 2hr stand-off with angry mob

7 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Zapu treasurer forced out

7 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bosso's huge $1 million sponsorship deal

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

Same old Bob, same old Joice?

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mzembi passport bid delayed

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa not allowed to see Tsvangirai?

7 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Karikoga Kaseke ordered to pay $225 for child's upkeep

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

UN-AU decry absence of women in peacebuilding activities

19 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa security beefed up

20 hrs ago | 14432 Views

Young African women turn to coding

21 hrs ago | 1778 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days