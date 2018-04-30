Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Rugby

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

by Staffr eporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE senior rugby team coach, Peter de Villiers has challenged youngsters who participated in the third edition of the AMG Global Junior Rugby Coaching Festival at Falcon College to have self belief in order to achieve their dreams.

Addressing the close to 400 school children taking part in the annual rugby fiesta, De Villiers said if the lads have the confidence, they can attain whatever it is that they want to accomplish in rugby.







"It will take you 10 years to get here, what was a dream then for them(Sables) they made it possible by believing in themselves. There will be a lot of opportunities for you guys, start believing in yourself, believe in God and believe in your teachers and your parents because they know what's the best for you and then you can become anything you want to be in this world,'' De Villiers said.

The Sables coach said for him it was such an amazing feeling to spend time with the national team players, with his hope being that the young players can aspire to play for their country. He urged the schoolboys from different schools from most parts of the country to aim higher.

"For me it's a great honour just to be with these guys because they are the best. As I said to you, they started where you are now so don't stop dreaming. May this tournament be the first step in the right direction so make you the best that you can be because whenever you become the best you can be we as the country we will be proud to have you part of us,'' he said.

After listening to De Villiers' motivational speech, the youngsters then watched the Sables hold a two-hour training session.

The AMG Global Junior Rugby Coaching Festival concluded yesterday with the youngsters being coached by the five South African experts and Sables assistant coach Brendan Dawson before they played matches in the afternoon. Delarey du Preez, Norman Jordaan, Eugene Eloff, Sean Everett and Marius Hurter are the South African coaches giving mentorship at the junior rugby fiesta.

Christian Brothers College first team recorded their only win of the festival with an 8-7 victory over Lomagundi College. Falcon College first team made sure that they finished unbeaten with a closely fought 3-0 triumph over Lomagundi.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president south Martin Shone attended the last day of the festival.

AMG Global Junior Rugb y Coaching Festivalfinal day full results
CBC Under-14 5-5 Western Suburbs Under-14, Falcon College/Lomagundi 15-20 Northlea/Highlands, CBC 1st 8-7 Lomagundi 1st, Wise Owl/Hillcrest 20-15 Gateway, Petra Primary 25-5 Gateway Primary, Whitestone 5-30 Barwick, Highlands 30-0 Wise Owl, Falcon College 0-10 Lomagundi, Falcon College 1st 3-0 Lomagundi

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - sundaynews
More on: #Rugby, #Sables, #Coach

Comments

Comforters for sale

House to rent available

Honda fit for sale

Cattle breeding investment

Serlbornpark house for sale

For sale is vonyx speaker set

A cheap serviced stand for sale

On sale is pa system


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

16 mins ago | 60 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

20 mins ago | 107 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

58 mins ago | 646 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 285 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

3 hrs ago | 1918 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4459 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 682 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 356 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

5 hrs ago | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days