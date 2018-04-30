WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

Sports / Rugby

by Staffr eporter

ZIMBABWE senior rugby team coach, Peter de Villiers has challenged youngsters who participated in the third edition of the AMG Global Junior Rugby Coaching Festival at Falcon College to have self belief in order to achieve their dreams.Addressing the close to 400 school children taking part in the annual rugby fiesta, De Villiers said if the lads have the confidence, they can attain whatever it is that they want to accomplish in rugby."It will take you 10 years to get here, what was a dream then for them(Sables) they made it possible by believing in themselves. There will be a lot of opportunities for you guys, start believing in yourself, believe in God and believe in your teachers and your parents because they know what's the best for you and then you can become anything you want to be in this world,'' De Villiers said.The Sables coach said for him it was such an amazing feeling to spend time with the national team players, with his hope being that the young players can aspire to play for their country. He urged the schoolboys from different schools from most parts of the country to aim higher."For me it's a great honour just to be with these guys because they are the best. As I said to you, they started where you are now so don't stop dreaming. May this tournament be the first step in the right direction so make you the best that you can be because whenever you become the best you can be we as the country we will be proud to have you part of us,'' he said.After listening to De Villiers' motivational speech, the youngsters then watched the Sables hold a two-hour training session.The AMG Global Junior Rugby Coaching Festival concluded yesterday with the youngsters being coached by the five South African experts and Sables assistant coach Brendan Dawson before they played matches in the afternoon. Delarey du Preez, Norman Jordaan, Eugene Eloff, Sean Everett and Marius Hurter are the South African coaches giving mentorship at the junior rugby fiesta.Christian Brothers College first team recorded their only win of the festival with an 8-7 victory over Lomagundi College. Falcon College first team made sure that they finished unbeaten with a closely fought 3-0 triumph over Lomagundi.Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president south Martin Shone attended the last day of the festival.AMG Global Junior Rugb y Coaching Festivalfinal day full resultsCBC Under-14 5-5 Western Suburbs Under-14, Falcon College/Lomagundi 15-20 Northlea/Highlands, CBC 1st 8-7 Lomagundi 1st, Wise Owl/Hillcrest 20-15 Gateway, Petra Primary 25-5 Gateway Primary, Whitestone 5-30 Barwick, Highlands 30-0 Wise Owl, Falcon College 0-10 Lomagundi, Falcon College 1st 3-0 Lomagundi