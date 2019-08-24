Sports / Rugby
Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results
1 hr ago | Views
It seems like only the other day that New Zealand lifted their second rugby world cup title in a row after beating Australia 34-17 at Twickenham. In 2019, the world's rugby giants will meet on 20th September for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, promising a thrilling performance for fans and bettors. All the participating nations except one are known, with most of the pools having being drawn already.
In November, Kenya, Canada, Germany, and Hongkong will battle in a round-robin tournament, with the winner booking a place in the world cup finals. Here's a look at each pool's favorite teams and the teams that seem to have what it takes to go all the way to the finals.
Pool A
You shouldn't get surprised by the fact that Ireland is a heavy favorite in Pool A with their odds ranging at 1/4. Nonetheless, Pool A also comes with other strong opponents like Scotland and the hosts, Japan.
Japan‘s profile has been on an upward trend since the 2015 World Cup after remarkably defeating the dominant African giants, South Africa. However, their unfortunate loss of 45-10 to Scotland left them in third place despite defeating Samoa.
This year, Japan stands a strong chance of pushing on and making it to the knockout stage. They will need to put an incredible amount of effort against Ireland, but you can certainly expect them to bring on the fight with a huge cloud behind them. The bookmakers also expect them to seal wins against Russia and Samoa, with the Betway rugby world cup betting odds offering the best value.
Pool B
With Pool B allowing the 2015 finalists to battle for the top spot, the final may be determined by who will win the clash between South Africa and New Zealand. The reigning champions (New Zealand) have the hottest odds in the pool with1/10, with the second being South Africa at 5/1.
Though Italy finished at third place in Pool D during the last Rugby World Cup, it's not a great team to back at betway. Their only wins came from Canada and Romania, though they managed to give Ireland a rough time, but still lost 16-9. That means they won't be much trouble for New Zealand or South Africa.
Pool C
In 2015, England missed out during the knockout stage after losing to Wales and getting a strong beating from Australia. For England, Group A meant death for their quest, and this year seems to be quite similar.
In 2019, the other teams are not as menacing as strong Australia, and Wales were during the last tournament. However, a top team in Pool C will also miss out this year. Argentina, England, and France come as hefty contenders, with Tonga and United States rounding out the group.
Pool D
Fiji, Uruguay, and Georgia will be dealing with the unfortunate task of trying to push past Australia and Wales in Pool D. Currently, Australia is the group's favorite with 1/2, while Wales comes second with 8/5.
Australia and Wales are in great form, earning a place in the top five teams in the Men World Rugby rankings. Earlier in September last year, Wales was sitting at third place, while Australia was just two spots above it.
In November, Kenya, Canada, Germany, and Hongkong will battle in a round-robin tournament, with the winner booking a place in the world cup finals. Here's a look at each pool's favorite teams and the teams that seem to have what it takes to go all the way to the finals.
Pool A
You shouldn't get surprised by the fact that Ireland is a heavy favorite in Pool A with their odds ranging at 1/4. Nonetheless, Pool A also comes with other strong opponents like Scotland and the hosts, Japan.
Japan‘s profile has been on an upward trend since the 2015 World Cup after remarkably defeating the dominant African giants, South Africa. However, their unfortunate loss of 45-10 to Scotland left them in third place despite defeating Samoa.
This year, Japan stands a strong chance of pushing on and making it to the knockout stage. They will need to put an incredible amount of effort against Ireland, but you can certainly expect them to bring on the fight with a huge cloud behind them. The bookmakers also expect them to seal wins against Russia and Samoa, with the Betway rugby world cup betting odds offering the best value.
Pool B
With Pool B allowing the 2015 finalists to battle for the top spot, the final may be determined by who will win the clash between South Africa and New Zealand. The reigning champions (New Zealand) have the hottest odds in the pool with1/10, with the second being South Africa at 5/1.
Though Italy finished at third place in Pool D during the last Rugby World Cup, it's not a great team to back at betway. Their only wins came from Canada and Romania, though they managed to give Ireland a rough time, but still lost 16-9. That means they won't be much trouble for New Zealand or South Africa.
Pool C
In 2015, England missed out during the knockout stage after losing to Wales and getting a strong beating from Australia. For England, Group A meant death for their quest, and this year seems to be quite similar.
In 2019, the other teams are not as menacing as strong Australia, and Wales were during the last tournament. However, a top team in Pool C will also miss out this year. Argentina, England, and France come as hefty contenders, with Tonga and United States rounding out the group.
Pool D
Fiji, Uruguay, and Georgia will be dealing with the unfortunate task of trying to push past Australia and Wales in Pool D. Currently, Australia is the group's favorite with 1/2, while Wales comes second with 8/5.
Australia and Wales are in great form, earning a place in the top five teams in the Men World Rugby rankings. Earlier in September last year, Wales was sitting at third place, while Australia was just two spots above it.
Source - Byo24News