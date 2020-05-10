Sports / Rugby
Matongo making his mark in the UK Super League
Masi Matongo of Hull FC against Wigan Warriors (Image: RLPIX)
Hull F.C. have been making giant strides in the UK's rugby Super League, and at the heart of their rise has been a 240lb Zimbabwean with big dreams of his own.
Masimbaashe Matongo was born in Harare back in 1996, but moved to England as a young man in a bid to fulfil his quest of becoming a professional rugby player.
Spotted as a youngster by Hull's scouting team, Matongo quickly made his mark at the club courtesy of his sheer physicality, before working on his handling and the tactical side of the sport.
Today, the man known as 'Masi' has become a first-team regular with the Black & Whites, and after signing a new contract that will run until 2021 he has ambitions of leading Hull to Super League glory.
They finished just outside of the play-off places in 2019 by virtue of points difference alone, and that agonising loss will surely drive the squad on to greater things in 2020 and beyond.
One of the best supported clubs in the Super League at their KCOM Stadium home, Hull also now have the players to battle for honours with Matongo joined by the outstanding Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd and legends of the sport like Bureta Faraimo.
They may never have won a Super League title since its rebranding from the RFL Championship, but success in the Challenge Cup suggests that the 'Airlie Birds', as they are known, are capable of mixing it with the best in the business. Indeed, they have become increasingly well fancied in the bookmakers' latest Super League XXV rugby league odds.
At just 24, Matongo has the world at his feet, and he will be desperate to lead Hull F.C. to glory this season.
International Success
Due to the amount of time he has spent in England, the Harare-born prop forward is now eligible to play for England and, further down the line you suspect, for Great Britain too.
The rules set out by rugby league's governing bodies dictate that a player can represent a nation if it has been their 'principal country of residence' for at least five years up to the date when they are selected for international duty.
Matongo satisfies their criteria, and his emergence has been so strong that Paul Anderson, head coach of the England Knights, has already called up the Hull man to his development squad.
The England Knights is considered to be something of a feeder team for the main England side, and so if he continues to impress Matongo could be handed his full international debut in the near future.
He has been joined in the Knights camp by some of his Hull F.C. teammates such as Jamie Shaul and Jake Connor, and the 24-year-old has already spoken of his enjoyment at the sessions. "It was a good atmosphere to be around some of the best players in the league, and just being involved in the set-up is good for me and everyone else," he said.
With the rugby league World Cup scheduled to take place on English soil late in 2021, Masimbaashe Matongo is on course to be one of the first Zimbabweans to thrive on the sport's grandest stage.
Masimbaashe Matongo earning rave reviews at Hull FC https://t.co/4XMvKZ8t1G— Paul Clarke (@PaulJClarke89) December 17, 2018
Source - Byo24News