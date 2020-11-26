Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Rugby

Global rugby stars back Sables

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL former and current international rugby stars, who trace their roots to Zimbabwe have thrown their weight behind the Sables' bid to qualify for the 2023 World Cup to be held in France after taking up roles as ambassadors of the team ahead of the qualifiers starting next year.

In an effort to galvanise support for the country's flagship rugby team, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) has lined up several fundraising initiatives to boost resources for the Sables ahead of a crucial season next year.

The initiatives include the appointment of Zimbabwe-born former Australia captain David Pocock, Harare-born England and Exeter Chiefs flanker Don Armand, ex-Springboks' Tonderai Chavhanga and Adrian Garvey as Sables ambassadors.

Pocock recently revealed his desire to assist the Sables to qualify for their first World Cup since 1991 while Chavhanga was until recently a member of the national team's technical team.

Chavhanga will next week be accompanied by fellow ex-Springboks star Garvey at the official launch of the Sables' 2023 World Cup fundraising initiatives to be held in Harare on December 8.

ZRU president Aaron Jani applauded the coming on board of several international rugby stars to support the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Jani played alongside the legendary Garvey at Bulawayo club Old Miltonians and the national side before he switched allegiance to South Africa.

Widely regarded as one of the world's best tight head props at his peak, Garvey scored two tries for Zimbabwe against Scotland at the 1991 World Cup in the United Kingdom before going on to play in two more World Cups in 1995 and 1999 under the South African flag.

"This event is not only a fundraiser, it is the re-launch of the Sables as a brand and the announcement of the beginning of our campaign to represent Africa in the 2023 World Cup," Jani told Standardsport in an interview yesterday.

"It is a call to all Zimbabweans to rally behind the Sables in this international endeavour, together as Zimbabwe we can achieve. Having former global rugby stars such as Adrian Garvey is indeed a huge endorsement. Not only is he a former teammate at national and club level, he is a national icon and a friend."

South Africa-based Sables team manager Jason Maritz said the event was an opportunity for the national rugby side to share its vision with the local rugby fans and particularly the sponsors.

"We are using the launch to provide knowledge to the public and in particular sponsors about our journey to this point and our journey towards the next 18 months, our plans and our preparations for the World Cup qualifiers.

"We have structures we have put down to drum up support for the team which include the Sables Trust, the Sables Rugby Network, as well as ambassadors with Tonderai Chavhanga, Adrian Garvey, Don Armand and David Pocock having shown interest and wanting to be our ambassadors as we walk this journey. So the evening is basically sharing, explaining and gaining the trust of the public and sponsors. It's important to celebrate what we have done, but more importantly to understand the road ahead," Maritz added.

The ongoing fundraising initiatives come on the back of a fruitful 2019 season, which saw Zimbabwe making their debut in the Supersport Challenge in South Africa before going on to win their first silverware in eight years after clinching the Victoria Cup

After the Sables' 2020 commitments were shelved due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sables are set to have a busy season next year.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What Zanu-PF can learn from China

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

MDC Alliance Women's Assembly lights up Lupane

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga camps clash over G40

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

War vets snub Matemadanda

4 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Covid-19 certificates needed to cross Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Gang stabs man to death

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Teachers jostle for Zanu-PF positions

4 hrs ago | 681 Views

Red Cross elects new board

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwean mines now 'death traps'

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Every Zimbabwean deserves secure land rights

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Govt mounts fresh plan to save Zisco

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Tobacco exports net US$690 million

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Soldier trades gun for the mic

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Plumtree businessman shot dead by an injiva

4 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Residents threaten rates payment boycott

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

We're not the first lady's cronies, says MP

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Man kills son

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man kills friend over US$5

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Fears of deadly second wave of COVID-19 mount

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zesa reduces tariffs, introduces new band

4 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa to address female councillors

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe puts cap on sugar imports

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

$123m for pregnant school girls

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

600 000 to sit for exams amid Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe tightens security at SA border

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

Ginimbi's well-kept secret . . .

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

Harare Mayor remanded in custody

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's unmonitored airstrips to be closed

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Ginimbi's secret love child revealed

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Reprieve for Covid-19+ students

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tortoise carrying prophet nabbed

11 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Women nabbed for assaulting minor over cheating hubby

11 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Only few heads have to roll in Midlands for sanity to prevail

11 hrs ago | 885 Views

FC Platinum off to winning start in CAF Champions League

16 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zanu-PF youths march in solidarity with murder accused leader

17 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Moana's family give socialite emotional send-off

17 hrs ago | 4338 Views

Chamisa bid to build school, hospital hits brick wall

17 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Fired Rural District Council CEO refuses to surrender vehicle

17 hrs ago | 873 Views

Women steal boyfried's money, loses it in gambling

17 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Jail nightmare for Chamisa's mayor as magistrate fails to turn up

17 hrs ago | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days