Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira scores big at World Rugby Awards

by Daniel Itai

It was yet another victory for Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira at yesterday's World Rugby Awards which were held virtually after he made it in the World Rugby's team of the decade.The Zimbabwean born prop was amongst the only three Africans that made up the squad of the World Rugby's team of the decade.Moreover, Aaron Jani, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president, conveyed his congratulatory message to Mtawarira."We are so happy, this is amazing and a brilliant achievement for Tendai. It just goes to show that if you set your goals and work hard at them with a plan, dreams can come through. This achievement is not only for Tendai as an individual it's for the whole rugby community and our country. It will definitely also help to inspire our younger players and it will give them a very high goal to aspire to. I believe it will make it easier for our fans to start believing in us again and to support us fully," said the ZRU president.However, Jani said lack of funds was curtailing the progress of rugby in the country hence, the reason why most professional rugby players tend to play in other countries."Year in year out we lose a lot of talent and the main reason is because we simply can't adequately pay players. We need more resources and we also need to plug cash outflows," added Jani.Team of the decade:1. Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)2. Bismarck du Plessis (South Africa)3. Owen Franks (New Zealand)4. Brodie Retallick (New Zealand)5. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)6. David Pocock (Australia)7. Richie McCaw (New Zealand)8. Sergio Parisse (Italy)9. Conor Murray (Ireland)10. Dan Carter (New Zealand)11. Bryan Habana (South Africa)12. Ma'a Nonu (New Zealand)13. Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)14. George North (Wales)15. Ben Smith (New Zealand)@danielitai_zw